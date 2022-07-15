VOICES: I remember what it was like before Roe v. Wade

Research from the Guttmacher Institute and others show the way to lower abortions is through access to birth control, yet extreme anti-abortion legislation now under consideration in the Republican-dominated Ohio House would actually restrict access to contraceptives by providing protection to the fertilized egg before it implants in the womb. Ohio HB 480 would declare the fertilized egg a “person” and could be used to criminalize miscarriages. HB 598 would also ban abortion at conception, and would criminalize abortion and the “promotion” of abortion.

These bills would also seek to prevent access to the over-the-counter Plan B Morning After emergency contraception pill which can be taken up to five days after unprotected sex as well as the “abortion pill” (medication abortion) that uses mifepristone (Mifeprix) and misoprostol to end pregnancies up to ten weeks. The abortion pill is FDA-approved and accounts for over half the abortions provided in the U.S. The online site PlanCPills.org provides up-to-date information on how people in the U.S. are accessing at-home abortion pill options online.

Anyone who believes reproductive decisions should be made by the person involved rather than politicians needs to support candidates who will fight for our rights and to vote this November — and get other like-minded people out to vote. Support for those who need help to travel out of state for abortion can be provided by sending $25 gas cards to the Women’s Med Center in Dayton or by supporting Women Have Options, a state-wide fund for abortion support. Help stop unwanted pregnancies by supporting Planned Parenthood.

Dayton Women’s Rights Alliance, a feminist organization founded in 2007 to promote and protect the rights of women, will continue to rally, educate and organize for reproductive justice. We believe it’s time to stand up, speak out and fight back. Follow us on Facebook at Dayton Women’s Rights Alliance or email daytonwomen@yahoo.com.

Joy Schwab has been fighting for women’s rights for 50 years and is a founding member of Dayton Women’s Rights Alliance.