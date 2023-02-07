VOICES: If fashion industry won’t provide plus-size women with options, we will

Women often come back and tell us how we have helped them feel better about themselves. We have had so many women tell us we have changed their thoughts on what they can wear and how to expand the colors in their closet. Plus-size women aren’t just wearing black anymore because it’s “slimming,” they are wearing the bright colors, the crop tops and the cute jeans.

Without community, we wouldn’t have a small business. For two sisters who aren’t originally from Dayton, community means a lot. This community has shown there is always a village willing and ready to support you. While starting our business, we have had the pleasure of meeting so many new people and so many different small businesses like us.

Owning a plus-size boutique isn’t easy, but we have enjoyed the adventure thus far. We have new looks and styling tips coming soon that you don’t want to miss. We will also give a behind-the-scene look of how we find our new items for other aspiring boutique owners. It’s easy to want to throw in the towel), but women coming back to tell us that we inspired them in turn inspires us and reminds us why we started our brand.

Paige Scott and Tiffany Edwards-Kenion are the co-owners of Beautique 143. Follow them on Facebook, TikTok and @Beautique.143 on Instagram and learn more on their website: beautique-143.com.