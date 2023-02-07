VOICES: If fashion industry won’t provide plus-size women with options, we will

We are Beautique 143, a plus-size exclusive boutique located Dayton.
We personally had trouble finding clothes that we loved to wear, especially when it was time to go to an event. Clothes were always oversized and never fit our body in a flattering way. For the clothing that was available, the colors were limited and always dark.
We decided we wanted to provide plus-size women with the same wealth of options available to other body types, so we started our own business in 2019. We wanted to provide plus-size women with affordable, quality and trendy plus-size clothing. If the fashion industry doesn’t want to provide plus-size women with a lot of options, we will. We have done the hard work to find the looks that we all deserve to wear — no matter our size.
We wanted to provide clothes that would expand their closets and allow them to step out of their comfort zone. For months, we researched different vendors, styles and fits that we wanted our brand to sell. We combined our love of music and fashion to come up with our name: Beautique is a play on the beauty and boutique. If you’re old enough to remember Mr. Rogers, you know that “143″ represents the number of letters for each word of “I love you.” We were also inspired by Musiq Soul Child’s song “143.” It’s a reminder to all of the beauties that shop with us that we love them.
It’s important to us that we form a relationship with each of our customers. Our top priority is to make sure that plus-size women recognize their beauty inside and out. When you look good, you feel even better — and science confirms it. A 2012 study from the University of Hetfordshire concluded that “the strong link between clothing and mood state suggests we should put on clothes that we associate with happiness, even when feeling low.” We make sure our goddesses don’t lose sight of that.
Women often come back and tell us how we have helped them feel better about themselves. We have had so many women tell us we have changed their thoughts on what they can wear and how to expand the colors in their closet. Plus-size women aren’t just wearing black anymore because it’s “slimming,” they are wearing the bright colors, the crop tops and the cute jeans.
Without community, we wouldn’t have a small business. For two sisters who aren’t originally from Dayton, community means a lot. This community has shown there is always a village willing and ready to support you. While starting our business, we have had the pleasure of meeting so many new people and so many different small businesses like us.
Owning a plus-size boutique isn’t easy, but we have enjoyed the adventure thus far. We have new looks and styling tips coming soon that you don’t want to miss. We will also give a behind-the-scene look of how we find our new items for other aspiring boutique owners. It’s easy to want to throw in the towel), but women coming back to tell us that we inspired them in turn inspires us and reminds us why we started our brand.
Paige Scott and Tiffany Edwards-Kenion are the co-owners of Beautique 143. Follow them on Facebook, TikTok and @Beautique.143 on Instagram and learn more on their website: beautique-143.com.