VOICES: If you want to help, roll up your sleeve

We have local volunteers from right here in the Miami Valley providing this assistance. Volunteers like Dave, who’s been in Florida for two weeks, working in warehouses with teams of Red Cross volunteers moving ready-to-eat meals, water, cleaning supplies and other necessities across the state. Or Jim, who is setting up telecommunications and internet networks so we can coordinate responses. Chris has been in place providing mental health care and helping those who have experienced the worst time of their life piece together a way to move forward. Let us not forget Julie and Rob, a married couple who drove the Miami Valley Emergency Response Vehicle to Florida to deliver meals in damaged neighborhoods. These are just a few of the Miami Valley volunteers who have deployed to lend a hand and more from our area and across the country continue to join them each day. I have been with the American Red Cross for over twenty-five years and there is not a day or a disaster, that our volunteers do not amaze me.

A lesser-known impact of Hurricane Ian’s wrath is the disruption of the nation’s blood supply. Dangerous weather conditions cancel blood drives leaving thousands of blood and platelet donations going uncollected. Last week, the Red Cross sent several hundred blood products to Florida to ensure patients continue to have access to lifesaving blood. Some of those blood units came from our Columbus processing center which processes the blood collected here in the Miami Valley. The Red Cross operates a national inventory system that allows us to move blood when it’s needed, where it’s needed.