VOICES: If you want to help, roll up your sleeve

Florida is beginning its recovery from one of the most devastating storms to ever come ashore. Hurricane Ian took over 100 lives; destroyed entire communities and major infrastructures; left thousands in need of shelter and disrupted the nation’s blood collection process. Many neighborhoods that were home to retirees on fixed incomes and mobile home parks have been left unrecognizable and conditions are still making it difficult for people to get aid. It will be a long, hard road to recovery.
Even before officials were certain where Hurricane Ian was going to make landfall, the American Red Cross positioned millions of dollars of supplies, deployed hundreds of volunteers and opened many evacuation shelters. We joined with other non-profits, agencies, and emergency officials to provide shelter and comfort for those who needed it most. We can do that through the generosity of donors, here in Miami Valley and across the country who support the mission and work that the American Red Cross stands ready to provide.
Working with our partners, several mobile kitchens are cooking tens of thousands of hot meals, which more than 80 Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs) are delivering daily to people struggling in the hardest hit areas. Three of those ERVs are from Central & Southern Ohio. In one day alone the Red Cross provided 142,000 meals to people in need. Red Cross emergency shelters are open to give people a safe place to rest, and disaster aid stations are also open where people can get food and relief supplies. Trained volunteers are providing health and mental health support to families who have suffered unimaginable loss.
We have local volunteers from right here in the Miami Valley providing this assistance. Volunteers like Dave, who’s been in Florida for two weeks, working in warehouses with teams of Red Cross volunteers moving ready-to-eat meals, water, cleaning supplies and other necessities across the state. Or Jim, who is setting up telecommunications and internet networks so we can coordinate responses. Chris has been in place providing mental health care and helping those who have experienced the worst time of their life piece together a way to move forward. Let us not forget Julie and Rob, a married couple who drove the Miami Valley Emergency Response Vehicle to Florida to deliver meals in damaged neighborhoods. These are just a few of the Miami Valley volunteers who have deployed to lend a hand and more from our area and across the country continue to join them each day. I have been with the American Red Cross for over twenty-five years and there is not a day or a disaster, that our volunteers do not amaze me.
A lesser-known impact of Hurricane Ian’s wrath is the disruption of the nation’s blood supply. Dangerous weather conditions cancel blood drives leaving thousands of blood and platelet donations going uncollected. Last week, the Red Cross sent several hundred blood products to Florida to ensure patients continue to have access to lifesaving blood. Some of those blood units came from our Columbus processing center which processes the blood collected here in the Miami Valley. The Red Cross operates a national inventory system that allows us to move blood when it’s needed, where it’s needed.
The American Red Cross will be in Florida for many, many months ahead helping individuals, families and communities through their recovery process following Hurricane Ian. Florida — the sunshine state — a haven where Ohioans vacation or retire, but today that is not its story. Will you become part of its recovery? Will you become the next volunteer to lend a hand? Will you become the next donor to make a financial contribution? Will you become the next person to roll up your sleeve to donate blood? I have lived in the Miami Valley all my life, a community made up of great neighbors, generous people who will help a stranger in whatever way they can. Will you help? Learn more on www.redcross.org.
Lynne Gump is the Executive Director of the American Red Cross Miami Valley Chapter.
About the Author