VOICES: Let’s not return to the time of children dying of vaccine-preventable diseases

Measles is not just a rash. In the recent 2022 Central Ohio measles outbreak, 4 in 10 infected children needed to be hospitalized. Complications of measles include dehydration, pneumonia, encephalitis (brain inflammation), and death. Before the introduction of measles vaccine in 1963 and widespread vaccination, measles caused about 2.6 million deaths each year worldwide. To put that number in perspective, that’s about the number of children who live in the state of Ohio today.

Have you ever read any books by Roald Dahl? How about your children? Roald Dahl is the well-known author of many popular children’s books, including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, James and the Giant Peach, the BFG and many others. Several of his books are dedicated to his daughter Olivia, who died of measles encephalitis at the age of 7 years old in 1962, tragically just one year before the first measles vaccine was licensed for public use. Years later, Dahl urged parents to vaccinate their children against measles and shared that the risk from being infected with measles far outweighs the risk of vaccination. Dahl wrote “there would be more chance of your child choking to death on a chocolate bar than of becoming seriously ill from a measles immunization”.

For more than 60 years now, we have had extremely effective measles vaccines available. Just one dose of MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine provides 93% protection. The second dose provides 97% lifetime protection against measles infection.

Measles vaccines have been so successful at preventing disease, that sustained measles transmission was eliminated in the United States in 2000. Measles elimination in the U.S. is in jeopardy if measles cases continue to spread. Despite much progress internationally, measles is still common in many parts of the world, where vaccination rates are lower.

The COVID-19 pandemic setback global efforts to boost measles vaccination rates, and left millions of children everywhere unprotected. As the world responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, routine vaccine appointments were missed and global measles vaccination campaigns were paused. In 2024, lower measles vaccination rates and increased travel contribute to outbreaks around the world, including in the United States.

In Ohio, children are required to have documentation of 2 doses of measles vaccination when entering kindergarten. According to 2022 data from the Ohio Department of Health, in Montgomery County, 88% of entering kindergarten students were vaccinated against measles. With community vaccination rates are below 95%, it is difficult to prevent and control outbreaks.

For our community to be protected from ongoing measles transmission, we all need to make sure we have documentation of immunity from vaccination, previous infection, or birth prior to 1957. Encourage friends and family to check their records for proof they have been vaccinated too. Let’s not return to the time of children dying of vaccine-preventable diseases. Vaccination will keep us and others healthy and able to do the things we enjoy. By maintaining a high level of measles vaccination in the Miami Valley, we protect ourselves, and we protect each other.

Dr. Becky Thomas is the Medical Director for Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County.