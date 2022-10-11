VOICES: In difficult times, veteran educator a model for the profession

When Mike returned to the U.S. in 1972, he knew he wanted to teach in an inner city public school, and what better place than in his hometown? After starting to teach social studies at the sixth grade level, he married Yolanda, the love of his life, herself a fine teacher and tutor for decades.

Not only did Mike endure injury and heartache in Vietnam, he survived a gunshot wound from a would-be car-jacker on his way to school in the 1980s. This did not deter his will to teach, as he had long stints at Eastmont and Whittier elementary schools before moving to Stivers in 2000. His subject of choice? U.S. Government. Not only does he engage his students in the power of the Constitution and the various branches of government, he connects this material to current events and issues which affect students’ lives. Their passing rate on state exams may be as high as any in the Dayton system, and his honors students have had notable success on the AP exam, a much sterner test of their knowledge and thinking skills. I had the privilege of teaching with Mike at Stivers in 2018-19. I would stop by his classroom and was always impressed with how he welcomed his students and held their attention once class began.