VOICES: In difficult times, veteran educator a model for the profession

One of the most disturbing trends in contemporary education is the rate at which teachers are leaving the profession. No doubt, COVID has exacerbated a problem that existed before 2020, but it will always be the case that kids need stable and caring adults in their classrooms and in their lives. Thankfully, there are veteran educators who serve as models for others, especially in our urban schools.
Meet Michael D. Unger, Dayton Public School teacher par excellence at Stivers School for the Arts. I am proud to call him a friend and tennis coaching colleague for many years. A graduate of Carroll High School and Ohio University, Mike took a detour — or tour of duty — on his way to the classroom. He was drafted by the army and got shipped off to Vietnam, where he fought in a controversial war that tested his mettle and survival skills. It was there that he learned the deeper meaning of serving alongside others, some of whom gave up their lives. When teachers at a faculty in-service last year were asked why they do what they do professionally, Mike’s response was “Because of those men and women who died next to me in combat.” There was silence in the room.
When Mike returned to the U.S. in 1972, he knew he wanted to teach in an inner city public school, and what better place than in his hometown? After starting to teach social studies at the sixth grade level, he married Yolanda, the love of his life, herself a fine teacher and tutor for decades.
Not only did Mike endure injury and heartache in Vietnam, he survived a gunshot wound from a would-be car-jacker on his way to school in the 1980s. This did not deter his will to teach, as he had long stints at Eastmont and Whittier elementary schools before moving to Stivers in 2000. His subject of choice? U.S. Government. Not only does he engage his students in the power of the Constitution and the various branches of government, he connects this material to current events and issues which affect students’ lives. Their passing rate on state exams may be as high as any in the Dayton system, and his honors students have had notable success on the AP exam, a much sterner test of their knowledge and thinking skills. I had the privilege of teaching with Mike at Stivers in 2018-19. I would stop by his classroom and was always impressed with how he welcomed his students and held their attention once class began.
Mike Unger has touched thousands of lives over his 50-year career, an incredible number. When Yolanda was dying of cancer a few years ago, she encouraged him to write a book about students who have since done great things in various fields. After thinking it over, he moved forward on this project and has produced a collection of writings about 27 memorable students and 14 teaching colleagues from the Dayton system. The title is simply Teach. It will be available later this fall and proceeds will go toward a college scholarship fund. In typical Mike Unger fashion, Teach is not about him, but this book indicates the kind of man he is and continues to be for Dayton Public School students. He is a model of stability and perseverance for all teachers.
About the Author