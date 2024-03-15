VOICES: Introducing Brandon Ragland, new artistic director of the Dayton Ballet

This fortunate life has provided me with many opportunities to give back to family and community, whether it’s championing artists and cultural institutions or volunteering my time and energy to ensure our community remains vital and thriving culturally.

One of the ways that volunteerism is at the forefront of my life is by serving on several non-profit boards, including the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance. In service of the organization’s mission to make the arts accessible to all, I was asked to serve as the chair of the search committee for the new artistic director of the Dayton Ballet.

Thankfully, this was not a one-person task. A dedicated group with decades of artistic, creative, and business acumen willingly gave up ten months of their valuable time, energy and talents to find the next leader of the country’s second-oldest regional ballet company. It was a daunting endeavor, with scores of regional, national, and international candidates all vying for this position. The brilliance of a true gem emerged from this all consuming task: Brandon Ragland.

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Brandon, with a charm, intelligence, and creative vitality that impressed the committee, arrived at our series of interviews with unequaled conviction and honesty of purpose. While he possessed a singular vision for the future of ballet, he was also eager to grow and evolve with the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance as a leader and embrace the rich legacy of the Schwartz sisters, who started the ballet so many decades before. His youthful appearance hides a lifelong dedication to the craft and art of dance. He represents a breath of fresh air and energy that this stalwart institution of our community so desperately needed.

Everyone in the region will have the chance to see and experience his vision firsthand April 12-14, when the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents a concert curated by Brandon. The concert will be a mixed bill of choreographic works by George Balanchine, Adam Hougland, and Brandon himself. While this performance serves as the artistic debut of Brandon’s prodigious talent and creative gifts, it is also an opportunity for Daytonians to witness this renaissance firsthand. There have only been five artistic directors — or interim teams — to helm the Dayton ballet in its 85 years, and this upcoming performance has become and represents a new and thrilling chapter.

Art and creativity require a constant infusion of energy and new stimuli in order for their gifts to unfold and engage the audience. Artistry is the antithesis of comfort and complacency. Being bold and creative is not for the faint of heart. Brandon, along with a few new arts leaders, represents the first wave of a much-needed infusion of talent to our region. Brandon represents many firsts for the organization and, indeed, the community. Help welcome Brandon’s new vision and witness our communities brighter artistic future first hand.

Rodney Veal is an artist, choreographer and host of ThinkTV and CET CONNECT, The Art Show.