VOICES: Issue 1 about silencing the voices of everyday Ohioans

No matter your ZIP code or your background, most of us in Ohio believe that our state government should be looking out for all of us, not just the privileged few. Unfortunately, the extreme, self-interested politicians running our state are focused more on looking out for special interests than protecting our freedoms.

Issue 1, which is on the ballot at the Aug. 8 special election, will take away our ability to ability to pass constitutional amendments about our pay, our right to vote, and our freedom to decide when to start a family. Issue 1 is nothing more than an attempt to strip away the power of everyday people.

To call Issue 1 deceitful and hypocritical is an understatement. The same Republican legislators who voted less than a year ago to eliminate August special elections because of their cost and extremely low turnout have turned around and created a special election in order to take advantage of us. They are counting on voters to be uninformed and disengaged so that they can pass their unpopular, unfair, and unconstitutional initiative and strip Ohio voters of the ability to make decisions about the future of our state. They are wasting your money to take away your rights — but you can stop them.

I was proud to vote against this initiative in the legislature and I will be proud to vote against it again at the Aug. 8 special election.

While the disingenuous special interests behind Issue 1 have made it clear that this special election is an attempt to block Ohioans from protecting abortion access by voting on a constitutional amendment in November, we know this assault on our rights goes far beyond that. If Issue 1 passes, a minority of voters will be able to block not only abortion access, but also our ability to raise wages for working Ohioans, expand voting rights, and unrig Ohio’s gerrymandered legislative and Congressional maps.

Yes, Issue 1 is about one thing and one thing only: silencing the voices of everyday Ohioans. The Republicans who have rigged the legislative maps to keep themselves in power know that their policies are unpopular. They know that, if given the choice, Ohioans will vote to support things like abortion rights, raising wages, and common-sense gun safety rules. That is why they have fought so hard to divide and deceive us with Issue 1.

From now until Election Day on Aug. 8, Ohioans have the chance to cast their ballots against this cynical attack on our freedoms. We have the chance to make our voices heard and protect the fundamental pillar of our democracy: one person, one vote. It is vital that we do so.

Issue 1 should be a wakeup call. By coming together and voting No on Issue 1, we can and will protect our freedom to determine the direction of our state and ensure that Ohio is a place where every family can thrive.

Rep. Willis Blackshear Jr., was first elected to the State House in 2020 and represents portions of Dayton, Huber Heights, and Riverside.