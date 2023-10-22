VOICES: Issue 2 puts profits over people

Earlier this month, I voted yes on Senate Resolution 216 which expresses the Ohio Senate’s opposition to Issue 2.

Issue 2 would radically expand Ohio’s marijuana program by allowing the substance to be used and sold recreationally for adult use.

The stark ramifications of legalizing recreational marijuana are evident from other states and in numerous studies. Issue 2 will allow the marijuana industry to capitalize on addiction and turn it into profit.

My vote on S.R. 216 reflects my concern for Issue 2′s passage for the following reasons:

This proposal adds fuel to the fire of our state’s current addiction crisis.

Ohio has one of the highest rates of overdose deaths in the nation. Drug overdoses are the leading cause of injury death in Ohio, and 33,000 Ohioans have died of drug overdoses since 2011.

The public health department serving Dayton and Montgomery counties reports that of 316 accidental drug overdose deaths in 2022, 123 had traces of marijuana in the individual’s body at the time of hospital admission or after death.

Issue 2 will help grow the unregulated, black market marijuana industry.

Under passage of Issue 2, individuals can choose to home grow marijuana. With home grow, individuals are able to grow uncontrolled marijuana, which could pose health risks due to accidental contaminants or pesticides.

If recreational marijuana is legalized, then we must prohibit the practice of home grow to mitigate the risk of black market, laced marijuana on our streets.

Legalized recreational marijuana will increase crime, car accidents, and emergency room visits.

Being stoned behind the wheel has caused car accidents to rise over the past decade. Data gathered from the U.S. Department of Transportation, shows the percentage of fatally injured drivers that were tested and cannabinoid positive doubled from 8% in 2007 to 16% in 2016. In a study conducted by AAA, the percentage of drivers involved in fatal crashes and were THC-positive in the state of Washington doubled from 2008-2017.

Stephen A. Huffman is a Republican member of the Ohio Senate, representing the 5th district since 2019.