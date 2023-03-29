VOICES: It’s time to ‘take a closer’ look at ourselves and our divisive politics

When it comes to politics, however, we bury our heads in the muck of our ideology and refuse to “take a closer look” at ourselves. A lot of us become irrational defenders of the candidate and party of our choice. We refuse to recognize the weaknesses of our preferred candidate and the strengths of the opposing candidate. Political discussions become caustic and toxic. To many in this hyper partisan era of politics, it’s an “either you are with me or you are against me” approach. As Dr. Daniel Shapiro, an expert on negotiation and conflict resolution and founder of the Harvard International Negotiation Program states, “And should we feel an assault on our sacred values – the core of our identity – our anger turns to outrage, hardening the lines of division.”

This is a government “of the people, for the people, by the people” and we’ve allowed ourselves to be hijacked by various liberal and conservative media outlets as well as some of the more radical elements of Congress. More specifically …. and maybe not so shockingly …. was the recent revelation that the stars, producers, and executives of Fox News knew that the 2020 election was not a stolen election yet, for ratings purposes, they continued to promote that the election was stolen. Where’s the outrage? Have we become numb to half-truths and blatant lies?