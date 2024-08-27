VOICES: Labor Rights Week reminds us that federal law protects EVERY worker

Labor Rights Week reminds us all of the importance of empowered workers, strong labor protections and how a culture of respect and fairness in the workplace makes business sense.

While we recognize that many employers comply with the law and treat their employees fairly, too often, our investigators find people who accept dangerous work or accept unfair wages because they don’t realize the law protects them. Sadly, they put their safety at risk and fall victim to wage theft or other abuses for fear that complaining could cost them their job or lead them to be deported.

In 2022, 1,248 Latino workers suffered fatal workplace injuries – a rate nearly 22 percent higher than other workers. Nearly 64 percent of them were foreign-born. In the construction industry, nearly 40 percent of Latino workers who died on the job were born outside the U.S. Every worker — regardless of where their life began — deserves to end their workday safely.

In 2024, the department took important steps to protect all workers that included a farmworker protection rule that protects temporary migrant H-2A workers from labor exploitation and human trafficking and adds safety requirements, and proposed a rule to require employers to protect workers from excessive indoor and outdoor heat exposure.

To help workers better understand their rights, the department expanded Migrantworker.gov in 2024 to provide workers with information in six more languages and TrabajadorMigrante.gov added Spanish-language videos on common challenges migrants face, including safe transport to job sites, illegal recruitment fees and the right of nursing employees to have the appropriate space and time to express breast milk.

During Labor Rights Week and throughout the year our mission remains clear. We must fight to protect every worker’s safety, to ensure they receive all the wages and benefits and to make certain workers never fear retaliation for speaking their minds about workplace concerns.

Join us this Labor Rights Week as we promote dignity, equity and justice for all workers.

Matthew Utley is the Wage and Hour Division District Director in Columbus, Ohio.