VOICES: Lives hanging in the balance this Christmas

Imagine having to fear ending of renewals. You might be deported to a country where you do not know the language, where you may not even have or know any distant relatives. Imagine the horror of no longer being able to provide for your own children.

Many are suffering right now because judicial action froze the processing of new applications. All across the country, more than a million people are DACA-eligible but are living in the shadows, with no work permit, driver’s license and living in agonizing fear of deportation.

The solution has been very clear. Congress must pass legislation to provide permanent protection, including a path to citizenship, for those who arrived in this country as children. In 2021, the U.S. House passed the Dream and Promise Act and now in 2022, the Senate must act.

My house of faith is a member of the Miami Valley Immigration Coalition and I join with them in calling on Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown to act now. Please contact our senators to urge them to allow these hardworking people to fully contribute to their families and communities. Pass permanent protections and a path to citizenship for DREAMERS now.

Donald Nguyen, MD is a local pediatric surgical specialist and a health care activist.