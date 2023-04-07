VOICES: Local journalism needs our support

In 2019, my mom, Molly Campbell, won a contest as the oldest continuous reader of the Dayton Daily News. She has been reading the paper since 1932, when as a 6-year-old daughter of Croatian immigrants, she and her sisters used the paper to help them learn English. Our family grew up on local news. Her children were DDN paperboys. Three of us worked as reporters at different times in our lives.
Nationwide, that legacy of local news is imperiled. In 2017, a landmark University of North Carolina study identified 1,300 U.S. communities as news deserts — communities or towns that has little or no access to local news. By 2020, that figure had jumped to 1,800. In the last 20+ years, the U.S. has lost more than half the workforce of daily newspaper reporters — from 56,000 in 2001 to fewer than 27,000 today. Some 2,500 daily and weekly papers have stopped publishing since 2005. Today, an average of two papers shut down every week.
With more than 85 percent of adults today owning smartphones, we have easy access to all sorts of national news and entertainment stories, but also fervent misinformation. And in the Internet Age, we tend to seek information that affirms our own beliefs. According to a 2019 Brookings Institution study, millions of Americans today see only national stories, and many of those “focus heavily on partisan conflict.” Brookings also found the decline in local reporting has led to “a diminished capacity to hold elected officials and other local leaders accountable and a general disengagement from local politics.”
A major problem facing local journalism initiatives is that most philanthropic funding for journalism today goes to national initiatives. One such effort, Report for America (RFA), however, is helping. RFA recruits and adds reporters to understaffed newsrooms through salary matches. RFA funding allows newspapers to report on rural areas that many regional papers had stopped covering.
We can all do more to insure we are getting the news that keeps us well informed. We can ask our local community foundation to start newspaper funds, like we have in Oxford. Before retiring in 2019, I chaired the journalism and media studies programs at Miami University. In 2018, when Oxford was in danger of becoming a “news desert” – our department start the Oxford Observer. An online paper, the Observer is supported by Miami and the Oxford Community Foundation. In addition, in a partnership with Cox, Miami journalism students contribute weekly to the Oxford Press – a Sunday insert in Cox’s Journal-News, which serves Hamilton and Middletown, and is now available online.
National initiatives such as RFA are doing much to reverse the disastrous trends in local journalism. But the national news media–-often reluctant to cover journalism itself as a news story — must do a better job. Individually, we can also write our elected representatives and ask what they are doing. Back when our newest Ohio senator, J.D. Vance, was on the college speaking circuit, he visited Miami, where his cousin (who has worked as a DDN reporter) was a journalism student. At the time, Vance seemed interested in building bridges to help heal our partisan divide and in improving that state of local journalism in Ohio. Now Senator Vance has a real opportunity. Write to him.
In the 1780s — before he was president — Thomas Jefferson wrote about the importance of a free press as a watchdog on government. He famously said if he had to choose between “a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.” Our Constitution singles out only one business enterprise by name for protection in the Bill of Rights — “the press.” Since colonial America, newspapers have helped us make choices on everything from the food we eat to the representatives we elect. Local journalism has long been at the center of democracy, telling our stories and documenting a community’s life, and now it needs our support.
Richard Campbell is professor emeritus and founding chair of the Media, Journalism & Film department at Miami University.
