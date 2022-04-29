VOICES: Local moms sharing COVID vaccination facts, resources

So, do I feel like I won the lottery at getting an appointment for my vaccination? No, it’s not like that at all. Am I relieved that my mental health can take it a little easier these days? That answer is a resounding “yes.”

My husband got vaccinated about a month after I did. As soon as my daughter was eligible, we got her vaccinated as well. At this point, all three of us have been fully boosted.

I’m proud to be at the helm of the Dayton Mom Collective with a team of local moms around me that pours their hearts and souls into our community every day. We were recently approached by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the State of Ohio on two campaigns to share the facts on COVID-19 vaccines and where to get vaccinated. With HHS and the We Can Do This campaign, we had the distinct honor of chatting with Dr. Divya Thomas of PriMED Physicians. She’s a local mom herself and a distinguished pediatrician in the area. We’ve shared the interview on our Facebook page. The State has also been sharing the facts and vaccination locations in the COVID Vax On the Spot campaign. I shared a quick video on our Instagram account about it.

Every family is different, and we all have to make the best choices for our families. The Dayton Mom Collective is always going to provide trusted recommendations and deliver the resources that mothers, parents and caregivers need to feel supported while doing what’s best for their children.

Courtney Snow is the Owner & CEO at the Dayton Mom Collective.