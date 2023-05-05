VOICES: Low-income and uninsured patients pay the price for corporate hospital loopholes and executive bonuses

In 2017, the Pacific Research Institute’s (PRI) Center for Medical Economics and Innovation studied exactly how much damage had been done by the alarming growth of the 340B program. PRI compared 340B hospitals to non-340B hospitals across eight different states and found that not only do “non-profit” 340B hospitals make 37% more in profits compared to the average of all hospitals, but these 340B hospitals – that are supposed to provide charity care – give 22% less of their net patient revenue to charity care than all hospitals.

Among the hospitals PRI studied, two were in our home state of Ohio: Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati and Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. Unfortunately, they are no exception to the misdeeds we’ve seen. Hospitals looked at in the study generated hundreds of millions in revenue and paid their executives huge salaries but spent shockingly low amounts on actual charity care. Good Samaritan Hospital raked in over $97 million in annual profit and paid top executive, Mark Clement, close to $1.8 million for FY 2019 but spent only 0.66% of their net patient revenue on charity care. Miami Valley Hospital made over $42 million in profit in FY 2018 and paid their top executive, Mary Boosalis, over $1.9 million yet spent only 1.36% of their net patient revenue on charity care. It’s upsetting that hospital corporations can take advantage of federal programs and line their pockets with the savings instead of using them to help needy patients. Also, according to the recent reporting by the Dayton Daily News, CEOs at other area hospitals received bonuses totalling more than 2 million in 2021.