VOICES: Making “sense” of it all

Our five senses hold a lot of power in helping us shape our moment-to-moment experiences. Let’s start with smell – our most powerful sense tied to memory. One whiff of a certain smell can transport us to places in our past (good or bad) and cause us to relive a moment in time. With this awareness, we can choose the smells around us to help with our mood and sense of safety. Imagine one inhale and you feel like you are on a beach, mountain, or your favorite person’s kitchen – wouldn’t that be amazing? When you are feeling sad, lethargic, or are lacking motivation, you may try smelling peppermint, lemon, eucalyptus or coffee. When you are feeling anxious, angry, or having a hard time settling, you may try smelling lavender, vanilla or jasmine. There may also be other smells like certain foods, your safe person’s perfume or cologne, or nature itself. It’s worth a try.

How about sound? What we hear can help our bodies settle and calm. When you are feeling sad, defeated or just having a hard time getting moving, listening to rhythmic music that is higher in percussion and bass like rhythm and blues, reggae, or some pop music may help your body feel more energized. When your mind is racing, you’re pacing the floor, or feel like punching something, you may benefit from music that inspires relaxation like Native American, Celtic or India string-music. But it doesn’t have to be music. A baby’s laughter can brighten moods and the sound of waves crashing on a beach can help calm nerves. What sounds can you add to your playlists?