VOICES: Never forget those who gave their lives serving our country

We service members were born for toil and tribulation. This is the very best of what America has to offer, the most precious and priceless of our resources. There is an indelible debt of gratitude to be paid on both scores and on all counts. This is what we owe our Gold Star Families, who have sacrificed far too much to be tossed aside. The cost of freedom is an enormous and enduring one. We can ill afford to turn our backs on those who wear the gold star. It is ours to form the same sacred bonds that sustained us in time of war with the families our fallen and to embrace them. With disregard for their own lives, these valiant American heroes gave their last full measure of devotion.

We must never abandon those who gave their loved ones for that cause. Neither can we leave behind the families of our fallen comrades. It is time to truly become a grateful nation.

Dr. Platoni is a practicing clinical psychologist in Centerville, Ohio, a combat Veteran with 40 years of military service and four military deployments, and a member of Dayton SWAT. She was inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame in 2019.