VOICES: New initiative gives our young leaders the power to write the plan for their own future

My Voice. My City. My Future., an initiative led by Learn to Earn Dayton in partnership with Mayor Jeffrey Mims and the City of Dayton, gives our young leaders the power to write the plan for their own future. Over the next two years, we will engage teenagers in surveys, data walks, listening sessions and workgroups. Together, they will determine priority areas that need attention, and they will claim a seat at the table in determining the next steps to make their vision a reality. Young participants will learn to establish outcomes and indicators for success, and collaborate with community leaders to identify and track metrics that demonstrate progress. They will learn which institutions and systems intersect to serve our community, and how they can use their voice to influence necessary change. The end result will be a Student Vision for Dayton, with a recommended structure for a Youth Commission formalizing ongoing engagement for young people in the decision-making and plan implementation process.

Students are the stars of this work, but adults — teachers, caregivers, and community members – are critical supporting partners. Interested adults are encouraged to attend – and to bring young leaders – to the My Voice. My City. My Future. Community Kick-Off event on Monday, Sept. 16, at 4 pm at the downtown Dayton Metro Library at 215 E. Third Street. During this event, community members, students, families, youth serving organizations will learn more about the initiative, hear student testimonials, participate in a mini data walk, and see results from the initial survey of Dayton’s young leaders that reveal priority focus areas for the plan.

This fall, in partnership with trusted community partners Boys & Girls Club of Dayton, Omega CDC, Victory Project, Young Ladies Aspiring Greatness (YLAG), East End Community Services, and Miami Valley Urban League, Learn to Earn Dayton will host a series of listening sessions throughout the Dayton community to more deeply engage young leaders in conversations about their desired future. Teens are invited to attend sessions on Oct. 2 at Thurgood Marshall High School, and on Oct. 28 at Boys & Girls Club of Dayton.

The first step forward to create a community where teenagers have the opportunity to contribute to building their own future is for adults to step back, to listen and to acknowledge the expertise and brilliance of our young leaders. We are surrounded by greatness - just waiting for their opportunity to shine and to make our city brighter than we could ever imagine.

Stacy Schweikhart is the CEO of Learn to Earn Dayton.