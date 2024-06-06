VOICES: Ohio families are drowning financially because of the cost of child care

Maybe these are your circumstances.

We shortchange children when they don’t get the priority they need and deserve from state government. But the rest of us pay, too. The fallout is overwhelming for children, their families and schools — and our economy doesn’t thrive.

Ohio families are drowning financially because of the cost of child care — when they can find it. Infant care, which particularly is in short supply, averages $11,438 annually. Ohio workers, on average, spend nearly $10 of every hour worked on child care expenses. Think about that for a minute. Ohio’s median income is $29 per hour. A third of many workers’ incomes — before taxes — goes toward child care.

We shouldn’t be surprised that there are so many “Help Wanted” signs across the community. This reality is why big and small businesses can’t hire and keep people on the job.

But failing to invest in high-quality child care and early learning that allows families to work isn’t the only way we’re harming young children.

Nearly 65% of all Ohio children start kindergarten behind. If they don’t catch up quickly, they’ll likely stay behind, with learning gaps compounding year over year. They need early educators who are well-trained and compensated fairly, so those workers can afford to stay in the profession.

Consider also children’s health care. Almost 4 in 10 babies and toddlers from low-income families aren’t getting the necessary preventative care at well-visits. If we don’t intervene early when children have a health issue, the consequences can be life-long. Prevention is so much cheaper — and optimizes the chances for children to reach their potential.

Groundwork Ohio is committed to driving up investment in children, especially now, in the wake of the pandemic, which exposed just how fragile our systems that support children are. We’re helping build a movement that pushes young children to the top of our state’s political agenda, one that holds our leaders accountable for lifting up children and investing in their futures. With the support of families, businesses, and community leaders, we can change things for children.

This work matters. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s recent State of the State address was all about what Ohio must do better to ensure children grow up to become healthy, well-educated members of society. We thank him for using his voice and bully pulpit to advocate for children.

One of the most important things Groundwork Ohio does is create opportunities for the voices of adults who represent children to be heard by policymakers. Children don’t attend town halls or testify before lawmakers. And many parents, caregivers, child care providers, health care workers, and small business owners who see the challenges young children face every day cannot participate in the policy process.

But we can. And we are doing just that.

Over the coming months, we’re going on the road for a Listening Tour. We’ll be in 14 communities across the state where we’re inviting families and leaders to come together to share the changes they want to see for young children. As the governor says, we all want Ohio to be the best place to be a young child.

Come make your voice and your experiences heard! Learn more and register to attend online: https://www.groundworkohio.org/roadshow.

Supporting our youngest children is an investment in them and in Ohio. As Gov. DeWine said in his recent speech, “Kids have only one chance to grow up. So, we must have a great sense of urgency, as every moment we waste is a moment they lose.”

Lynanne Gutierrez is President of Groundwork Ohio, a statewide advocacy organization that supports investing in young children and their families.

Join us at the Groundwork Ohio Roadshow Listening Tour

Next Stop: Dayton

When: Thursday, June 6

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Register online: https://www.groundworkohio.org/roadshow