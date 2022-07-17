VOICES: Ohio farmers would benefit from bipartisan climate bill

Having worked in the agricultural industry, I can attest to the fact that farmers are natural stewards of the land, so their involvement in shaping climate policy makes perfect sense. I’m also a major advocate for using innovative solutions to improve sustainability in the agricultural industry. As an example, our operations used livestock manure, which was once treated as a waste product, to provide nitrogen for corn crops, reducing waste and increasing sustainability.

It has been a difficult few years for Ohio farmers and agricultural producers nationwide. Even prior to the pandemic and disruptions in global supply chains, ongoing trade wars, changes in the market, and increasingly severe weather have all made the laborious task of being a farmer all the more arduous and financially perilous. That is why our farmers need all the support they can get—and the Growing Climate Solutions Act gives them that support by providing a new, steady stream of revenue to buffer against future market fluctuations.

Ohio’s agricultural community is ready to help address the need to reduce emissions and continue protecting our environment. The Growing Climate Solutions Act gives them the tools they need to do so. Congress should act swiftly to pass this legislation, which not only enjoys bipartisan support, but also has the backing of hundreds of agricultural, environmental, and business groups across the country.

Ohio’s entire congressional delegation, particularly Representative Warren Davidson, should rally behind the Growing Climate Solutions Act and help ensure it becomes law. The sooner, the better for Ohio farmers.

Sam Custer is a lifelong educator from Versailles, Ohio.