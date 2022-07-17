VOICES: Ohio farmers would benefit from bipartisan climate bill

Congress has a lot on its plate, but one piece of legislation that is sitting in the House of Representatives would be a boon to farmers, foresters, and agricultural producers across the country, including in Ohio. The Senate-passed Growing Climate Solutions Act would help strengthen the economic outlook for farmers while playing a major role in reducing carbon emissions to ensure cleaner air today and for generations to come.
The Growing Climate Solutions Act was passed with broad bipartisan support and would help reduce administrative and regulatory hurdles that currently prevent farmers from participating in the emerging carbon credit market. It’s time for the House to take up and pass this much-needed bill, and Ohio Representative Warren Davidson should help ensure it does by lending his support.
If passed by the House and signed into law, this legislation would direct the U.S. Department of Agriculture to develop and administer a program that helps farmers learn about carbon-reducing agricultural practices, integrate those practices in their daily operations, and earn carbon credits that they could then sell to organizations looking to offset their own carbon footprint. The USDA-run program would certify these third-party organizations and technical assistance providers, ensuring farmers are connecting with trustworthy, accredited groups through the carbon credit market.
Importantly, the Growing Climate Solutions Act leverages the power of the free market to advance climate objectives, empowering Ohio farmers rather than saddling them with costly mandates or regulations that force change upon them. This voluntary approach ensures that farmers can be part of the climate solution and can do so in a way that economically benefits them rather than penalizing them.
Moreover, many of the climate-friendly farming techniques that the Growing Climate Solutions Act would help support will actually benefit farmers as well as the environment. By capturing and storing carbon in the ground, practices such as using no-till farming and planting cover crops can improve soil quality and actually lead to greater crop yields. And because there would be financial incentive to adopt these carbon-cutting techniques, that means less of an economic burden on the next generation of Ohio farmers.
Having worked in the agricultural industry, I can attest to the fact that farmers are natural stewards of the land, so their involvement in shaping climate policy makes perfect sense. I’m also a major advocate for using innovative solutions to improve sustainability in the agricultural industry. As an example, our operations used livestock manure, which was once treated as a waste product, to provide nitrogen for corn crops, reducing waste and increasing sustainability.
It has been a difficult few years for Ohio farmers and agricultural producers nationwide. Even prior to the pandemic and disruptions in global supply chains, ongoing trade wars, changes in the market, and increasingly severe weather have all made the laborious task of being a farmer all the more arduous and financially perilous. That is why our farmers need all the support they can get—and the Growing Climate Solutions Act gives them that support by providing a new, steady stream of revenue to buffer against future market fluctuations.
Ohio’s agricultural community is ready to help address the need to reduce emissions and continue protecting our environment. The Growing Climate Solutions Act gives them the tools they need to do so. Congress should act swiftly to pass this legislation, which not only enjoys bipartisan support, but also has the backing of hundreds of agricultural, environmental, and business groups across the country.
Ohio’s entire congressional delegation, particularly Representative Warren Davidson, should rally behind the Growing Climate Solutions Act and help ensure it becomes law. The sooner, the better for Ohio farmers.
Sam Custer is a lifelong educator from Versailles, Ohio.
About the Author