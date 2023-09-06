VOICES: Ohio House Bill 151 impacts all of us

A year in, I finally feel like a real medical student–tired, disheveled, but most importantly, optimistic about the future and not cynical. When I graduate, I will take the Hippocratic oath. That means I have three more years to figure out what it truly means to “Do no harm.”

This is why I am concerned about the Higher Education Enhancement Act, which passed the Ohio Senate this May by a 21-10 vote. Now known as House Bill 151, its fate rests in the hands of the House of Representatives’ GOP supermajority – and is hurtling towards becoming law. Its passage will ban universities from even “commenting on” — and I quote — any “subject of political controversy,” even if debate over their validity has long been settled by the scientific community, military planners, and our national intelligence agencies.

Take climate change, an issue mentioned by name in the Higher Education Enhancement Act’s list of banned subjects. Before medical school, I worked in an emergency department for four years. Though I can no longer remember his name, I will always remember his sunburned face, and the day when paramedics carried him in, a local boy, no more than 8 years old. He’d passed out in his backyard from heatstroke, for how long no one knew for certain, and was found with only a faint pulse. I pray you never have to feel the snap of ribs during CPR.

In the summer of 2022, Europe reported 62,862 heat-related deaths. We’ve all heard stories of children locked in cars, but when apartments lack air conditioning and backyards lack tree cover, children have died in the false security of home.

Even our military has long accepted that the world’s climate is changing in dangerous ways that threaten our national security. Physicians should also be familiar with climate change to prepare our healthcare system for the growing epidemic of heat-related illnesses. HB 151 will ban medical schools from teaching future doctors that 1) more deadly heat waves are coming, 2) these are the ways we can educate our patients to protect themselves, and 3) that there is still time and ways to prevent even worse deadly heat waves from afflicting our patients.

Now, whether we are red or blue team, we all agree: sometimes, in our great democracy, people slip through the cracks, and we elect idiots. If a bunch of these idiots start arguing, why should we handicap our future doctors, generals, lawmakers, and diplomats by banning them from even having those difficult discussions during their training? That will create more idiots. Those idiots will run our hospitals and government in a few years.

I recognize that universities can do better at navigating political divides so that ultimately, we can reach all of our patients. However, those shortcomings should not provoke such an extreme crackdown on our rights that medical schools wouldn’t even be able to touch the concept of changing global temperatures.

Education in Ohio is about to lose its First Amendment right to free speech, and the stakes could not be higher than in how we teach our doctors. If something was about to harm our patients, and we as medical students hadn’t studied hard enough to prevent it, then haven’t we, in our ignorance, failed our duty to “Do no harm?” If we refuse to teach future doctors of even the potential for politicized subjects to hypothetically harm our patients, our future doctors will swear to uphold the Hippocratic oath, but it will just be empty words.

Glory Thai is a medical student at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. These are her personal views and do not represent Case Western as an institution.