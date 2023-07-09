VOICES: ‘Ohio is the natural place to lead our military into the next frontier’

From the Wright brothers to American heroes like John Glenn and Neil Armstrong, the story of modern aviation was written in Ohio. Today, our state continues to lead the country in aerospace innovation and military service.

Ohio’s aviation and aerospace leadership is why I led a bipartisan group of my Ohio colleagues to push the Administration to choose Ohio as headquarters for U.S. Space Command and to locate additional U.S. Space Force missions in Ohio.

Ohio is the natural place to lead our military into the next frontier – we have the history, we have the talent, and we have the infrastructure – including Air Force and NASA facilities, world-class universities, and a robust aviation sector. Think about all the important space and military institutions we have across the state:

The Dayton region is home to the Air Force’s crown research jewel: Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Wright-Patt has been a leader in military aviation development since shortly after the Wright brothers began the first airplane experiments at their Dayton bicycle shop on West Third Street. And it is poised to lead us into the future.

Wright-Patt has the assets necessary to ensure continued U.S. air and space leadership. The base is home to the Air Force Research Laboratory and the National Air and Space Intelligence Center. Just recently, the Department of the Air Force announced the 76th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron – which is focused on space-based intelligence – is coming to Wright-Patterson.

Having Space Command located alongside the Air Force Research Lab – as well as the National Space Intelligence Center and Air Force Institute of Technology – will help create new space technologies and capabilities.

NASA Glenn Research Center – both its facilities at Cleveland’s Lewis Field and Sandusky’s Armstrong Testing Facility – will allow Space Command and additional Space Force units to benefit from their unmatched experience and expertise in space missions. NASA Glenn not only has the space to absorb additional missions, but it also performs specialized research and testing that can’t be done anywhere else in the world.

From GE Aviation in Evendale to the many small manufacturers and fabricators throughout the Miami Valley, our state knows how to make things that are critical for aviation and aerospace needs. And we have a network of world-class research universities and community colleges across Ohio – from Ohio State to UD to Wright State to Sinclair to Case Western Reserve to the University of Toledo. The future of aerospace research and skilled aviation workers are all here in Ohio. It makes sense to base our country’s space military leadership near these important assets.

Moving Space Command and additional Space Force missions to Ohio would be good for national security, good for Wright-Patt, good for Ohio, and good for our economy.

Ohio is already a national center for aviation and aerospace jobs. Bringing Space Command here would make the economic impact on our state even greater. When we bring military investment to Ohio, we position it to play a key role in our national security while leading in aerospace innovation and creating good-paying jobs around the state.

Ohioans know how important these jobs already are to our state’s economy. There is a direct line that runs from GE Aviation in Cincinnati, through Wright-Patt and the aerospace companies in Dayton, and around Columbus, and up to NASA in Cleveland and Sandusky – a line that touches millions of Ohioans, reaching every region of our great state.

It’s why we have support from the 10 leading regional economic development organizations in Ohio, including the Dayton Development Coalition, from the Ohio Mayors Alliance, and our state’s world-class research universities. Across our state, leaders agree that Ohio is the best place for Space Command, and they understand the benefits this industry brings to local economies.

This isn’t partisan and it’s not ideological. We’ve always worked together to support and grow these jobs, and to invest in Ohio’s military installations. I will never stop fighting for Ohio leadership, Ohio jobs, and Ohio innovation.

Sherrod Brown serves as the senior US senator from Ohio.