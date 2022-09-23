VOICES: Ohio Move Over-Slow Down Law has been an important tool to decrease road-side vehicle deaths

After passage of Ohio’s law, we researched the Officer Down Memorial Page, and learned that road-side vehicle deaths of law enforcement personnel occur on a regular basis and that every other state had suffered like tragedies. Some of these states had already enacted similar laws, but most had not. We wrote to the top law enforcement officials in those states, citing statistics particular for their state, and encouraged them to advocate for passage of their own state law. In no way do we claim credit for passage of laws in any other state, but it is comforting to think we might have at least planted a seed.

We are deeply saddened to read that 12 tow service providers, just doing their jobs, have been killed on our nation’s roadways so far this year — that’s 12 too many, but sadly it doesn’t stop there. In 1998 alone, 21 police officers across the nation died from vehicle assaults. That number does not include deaths of other first responders on the scene (fire fighters, EMT’s, paramedics, accident investigation teams, etc). It also does not reflect the number of private citizens also killed in the same incident, nor the number of serious injuries sustained by first responders and citizens who fortunately did survive.