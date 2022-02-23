VOICES: Ohio should lead on clean-energy manufacturing

The U.S. is committed to a 100% clean electricity grid within 13 years. By then, fossil-fuels — which account for 60% of our electricity generation — will need to be replaced or have their emissions completely offset. We need to continue building renewable sources as quickly as possible, but eliminating emissions from electricity and transportation will require extraordinary investment in our most reliable clean-energy source. Existing nuclear reactors operate at more than 90% capacity, compared to 25-35% for renewables, and support half a million jobs with high wages and taxes that back robust local economies all across the country.

New nuclear reactors, typically called small modular reactors (SMRs), are related to traditional plants like those at Davis-Besse and Perry, but are factory-made, flexible and capable of directly replacing fossil-fuel power plants — bringing new high-wage jobs to coal towns and serving as economic wellsprings for a century or more. Thankfully, Ohio already has an edge in this developing market. Ohio manufactures SMRs for the United States Navy.