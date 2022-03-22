VOICES: Ohio’s anti-lynching history served as model for other states

Lynching is a despicable, lawless crime. During the hundreds of years of slavery in the United States. It was used to punish slaves who rebelled, ran away or were guilty of some infraction. An owner, for the most part, could not be found guilty of murder if he killed his own slave, because a slave was property. Lynching took the form of murder by lash, torture, beatings, burnings, gunshot and hanging. It was a public spectacle to remind all who was in charge. The horrendous treatment of slaves was protected by the law. The rule of law in the United States for a slave was brutality.

After the Civil War, thousands of defeated rebel soldiers returned home. There was one clear intention among whites in the South and that was to make sure that the freedman, the newly freed slaves, were kept in their place and for many, that place was somewhere near hell. In the years after Lincoln’s assassination, the South was a lawless place where terror was the law and lynching was king. For the Klan, the redeemers, regulators and other whites who sought a white South, it was a public spectacle.