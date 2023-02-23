VOICES: Ohio’s death penalty disproportionately affects Black men

Sadly, the modern death penalty in Ohio is a direct descendant of this kind of racial terror. As anti-lynching laws were passed, the use of the death penalty increased. Lawmakers around the country justified their support of capital punishment by claiming that without it, white residents would continue to implement mob justice on their Black neighbors. Overall, as lynching went down, use of the death penalty escalated.

Let’s think about the numbers. If race didn’t play a role in how someone is sentenced to death, you would expect that the racial makeup of death row would roughly correlate to the state’s Black population. However, over half of Ohio’s death row is Black but Black people make up only 13% of the total population in Ohio. Why is there such a deep discrepancy, if not for racial bias present in our legal system?