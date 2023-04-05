VOICES: Ohio’s new voter ID law is confusing, but VoteRiders is here to help

While having an ID like this may seem like a basic fact of life for some, that’s not the case for many others. An estimated 25 million Americans (11% of the voting population) do not have the kind of current, government-issued photo ID that’s now required to vote in-person in Ohio. The numbers are even higher for certain groups: 25% of Black Americans, 18% of young people, and 18% of adults 65+ lack these forms of ID.

But even for people who do have an acceptable ID in their state, or are just unclear about these shifting requirements, laws like these can create an environment of confusion, discouraging many from even trying to vote.

Despite the barriers that this new law may create for many voters, there’s also good news. I work with VoteRiders, the nation’s leading voter ID education and assistance organization. We’ve been at this work for 11 years, and we’re now on the ground in Ohio, holding Voter ID Clinics in communities across the state, coordinating free rides to Ohio BMV offices so voters can get IDs, and working with partner organizations to make sure Ohioans are fully informed about the new ID law.

If you’re an Ohio voter, and you don’t have a valid voter ID or just want more information, you can call or text the VoteRiders Helpline at 866-ID-2-VOTE to get questions answered about ID or to get free help from start to finish to get an acceptable voter ID.

I grew up in Ohio, and I went to law school because I wanted to do my part to help people exercise their fundamental right to vote. I’m so proud to be a part of the VoteRiders team, helping make sure that as many Ohio voters as possible can make their voices heard in this upcoming election and in all the other elections to come.

Nick Ramos is the Interim Ohio Voter ID Coalition Coordinator for VoteRiders.