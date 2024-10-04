VOICES: One year after horrific attack, we hope for a world where all can live peacefully

As we approach the one-year anniversary of Oct. 7, I am heartbroken. Of the 250 hostages taken, approximately 100 remain in captivity in Gaza. Over the past year, some of the hostages have been released, and sadly, some were murdered. The fighting continues. And the fallout has caused a deluge of misinformation and a startling increase in antisemitism here in the U.S., in Israel, and throughout the world.

As CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton, I have spent my career learning as much as I can about the history of Israel, participating in educational opportunities and thoughtful discussions, and advocating for the safety and security of the Jewish people.

What I have discovered is the circumstances that led to Oct. 7 are not simple, but rather incredibly complex. Even when speaking with people of varying opinions, the historical “facts” often veer off into intricate twists and turns.

This has taught me that each one of us, regardless of our background, has a responsibility to learn about the history of the Middle East, the establishment of the State of Israel, and the history of the past 76 years since its establishment before we make a two-dimensional comment about a multi-dimensional situation.

There are several places I turn to for learning and discussion. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), whose mission is “to stop the defamation of the Jewish people and to secure justice and fair treatment to all” is the preeminent resource for statistics on incidences of hate directed toward the Jewish community and other minority groups. The ADL also does incredible work in the efforts of fighting hate. There are numerous resources available on its website, adl.org.

Additionally, a project set in motion prior to Oct. 7 has proven to be critical in the cultivation of respectful conversations and understanding among people in the Miami Valley. The Upstander Project was launched locally by the Jewish Community Relations Council, an agency of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton. Built upon the four pillars of education, dialogue, social engagement, and community service, the Upstander Project aims to create a community of people who act as upstanders, as opposed to bystanders, by building relationships based on mutual respect and understanding.

The Upstander Project community includes a diverse group that welcomes people of all faiths, national origins, sexual orientations, abilities and other marginalized communities. Programs are offered throughout the year based on one of the pillars. Participation is open to all. You can contact the Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton at 937-610-1555 to learn more.

Finally, it is essential that we work together with open hearts and open minds. We might not agree with each other; we might not understand each other’s points of view; but it is vital that we exercise compassion and understanding. Our world is not black and white, but rather abundantly gray. And while advocacy is important, kindness and respect are much more important.

This Oct. 7, the Jewish community will commemorate the day by praying for the safe release of the remaining hostages, honoring the memories of those who lost their lives, and sharing our hope for a world where all people can live peacefully and without persecution.

Cathy Gardner is the Chief Executive Officer of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton.