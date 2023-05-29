VOICES: ‘Our blood is the same color’

President Harry Truman ordered the armed forces integrated in 1947. This act of political courage was opposed by Southerners and some high-ranking officers in the military. Despite honorable service as active-duty soldiers, several studies have shown that Black veterans received less or no benefits from medical care to G.I. bill benefits, like schooling and home loans.

Today, 20.25% of the Army is Black, 17% is Hispanic, 6.9% is Pacific Islander, 1.6% Native American and 54% is white. A study on the deployments of Black troops in Afghanistan and Iraq found: “It is impossible not to conclude that, even 70 years after segregation was ended in the US Armed Forces, what African Americans experience while serving in the military still differs radically from that of all other Americans who don uniform.” In 2021, an AP investigative report documented widespread racism throughout all the services.

Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville says we should have a white nationalist army and no attempts to end racism, sexual discrimination, or any form of discrimination in the military. Hide the history. Hide the truth and build an Army that does not look like America.

Racism continues in our armed forces where rebel flags, nooses and the n-word are still used by a new generation of white supremacists. Without attacking racism with the same thoroughness we attack our foreign enemies, this Republic will continue its descent into mediocrity led by racists who claim to be patriots and are, in reality, the enemies of all Americans.

One Black Vietnam Army veteran who finally received benefits after a 40- year fight has said, “When we fought in the military, we were side by side,” he said. “… Our blood is the same color.”

David Madden is a retired trial attorney and a spokesperson for the ACLU. He was an Infantry platoon leader and LTC in the JAG Corps. His book The Constitution and American Racism was published by McFarland Press in 2020.