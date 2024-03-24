VOICES: Our community is so much richer because Lelia Frances kept on pushing

Lelia was born in Salt Lick, Kentucky in 1903, the daughter of a former slave. A graduate of Kentucky State University, she taught in Kentucky rural schools before she and her husband, Charles Francis, moved to Dayton in 1943 to provide better opportunities for their children. In 1947, Lelia became the first African American realtor in Ohio, and only the second in the country. The real estate business she founded with her husband expanded from Dayton to Springfield, Columbus and Xenia. It managed over 250 properties in the Dayton area. Other business accomplishments included being a founding member of Unity State Bank, Dayton’s first Black-owned bank and first minority bank in the state of Ohio, opening avenues of financing previously closed to African Americans.

Always a hard worker, at age 80 she quipped, “I enjoy working. I can hardly wait to get to the office in the morning.” Her interest in business came from her father, a farmer, mule trader and builder from Bath County, Kentucky.

She was involved in her community, serving as President of the Dunbar High School Parent-Teachers Association. She taught Sunday School at Phillips Temple CME Church for 50 years. She was a member of the Urban League and served on boards of directors of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, the NAACP and Unity State Bank.

In addition to being an entrepreneur, managing a business, volunteering, and a civic leader, Lelia Francis was an activist. She marched and was arrested fighting to get the Rike-Kumler Company to hire more Black employees in its downtown store. In 1967 she marched into the Montgomery County Courthouse to call attention to the lack of Black employees. In 1968 at age 64 she ran against C. J. McLin Jr. in the 88th District of the Ohio State House of Representatives. When he refused to debate her, she went to his office with a hammer “to nail his voting record to his door.” The door, however, was made of glass, McLin emerged from his office for a sidewalk debate.

Even though she lost, she said she would win, “At least I’m working for a better tomorrow.” Interviewed over the years regarding housing integration in Dayton, Leila Francis repeatedly brought attention to the discrimination that African Americans faced in housing. She noted, “The reason a Negro may pay a higher price is that there is a housing shortage among Negroes. They’re tired of old houses, poor houses in poor neighborhoods.” She went on to say that “anyone that’s honest will find property values have remained stable in areas that have been integrated. I’ve never seen any property values go down on any street.”

Lelia Francis has been acknowledged for her many contributions to our community and received numerous honors. The Greater Dayton Realist Foundation presents a Community Service Award to a woman who has made significant contributions to the community, especially in the fields of real estate and business to honor her legacy.

Our community is so much richer because Lelia Frances, like the little engine that said “I can,” kept on pushing.

Dianne Herman is a retired social worker who also taught Sociology classes at Sinclair College for 30 years. She has been a member of the League of Women Voters of the Greater Dayton Area since 2022 where she coordinates the Speakers Bureau.

Beth Schaeffer is the President of the League of Women Voters of the Greater Dayton Area.