VOICES: Our number one priority is to raise an educated generation

Ahiska Turks are descendants of the Ottoman Empire and lived under the Empire’s rule until 1829. Ahiska bordered with Turkey to the east and was located within the borders of today’s Georgia.
In 1829, a war broke out between the Ottoman Empire and Russia. After the war, the Edirne Agreement was signed and a lot of land exchanges took place, including Ahiska. Our homeland was given to the Russians. That day was the beginning of dark days for Ahiska Turks.
During WWII, Turkish males were forcibly taken to fight for Russia. While men were in the battlefields fighting for Russia, women and children were used to build railroad tracks. These woman and children had no idea those railroads would be transit to their death.
November 14, 1944 is the darkest day in the history of Ahiska Turks. On that day, by the order of Stalin, 115,000 people were deported from their homelands. In the middle of the night, soldiers raided homes, loaded people into cargo trains and deported to various countries in Central Asia. The journey lasted 45 days and 17,000 people died along the way from hunger, cold and various diseases. All of this was happening as Turkish men were fighting for Russia. The purpose was to cleanse the area of Turks and Muslims.
Between 2005 and 2008, 115,00 Ahiska Turks were brought to the United States as refugees from Russia. We are very grateful to this beautiful country. Initially, those 11,500 people were spread throughout the country in groups of 50 to 100 families. Around 2010, people started gathering in Dayton because land and housing was cheap. People bought abandoned houses for $5,000, put some money into them and made them nice, livable places. After 10 years, real estate prices went up and North Dayton changed significantly. As the City Manager said in one of the meetings, “you can drive through the streets of North Dayton and immediately notice a Turkish house. Beautiful garden in the front yard, a nice fence, completely renovated and repainted house. These people have done an enormous job in the City of Dayton.”
This is true for businesses as well. A lot of vacant lands and buildings were turned into businesses. So many jobs have been created and so much economic contribution has been done to the city. And we are proud to call ourselves Daytonians.
On November 14, 2014, in commemoration of our deportation day, we built a mosque on Valley Street. We purchased a vacant funeral home and did so much work to it. The entire community united to build that gorgeous place. We now offer weekend school to about 160 children and almost any service a religious organization can provide.
Honestly, we do not have any specific goals for 2022 — our goals are long-term. Our number one priority is to raise an educated generation, and we are pursuing every avenue to get to that goal. We want to get our kids into prestigious colleges in the country and keep our kids away from the streets.
One of the best ways to get into a good college is through sports. This country has an amazing systemic connection between sports and educational entities. We are currently focusing on our kids that are in elementary schools. Last year, we built a wrestling gym in the upper level of our school across the mosque. We have about 80 registered athletes. We want to prepare them to win the high school state wrestling championships in Ohio. If we get state champions, or place multiple times, elite colleges will send scholarships to have these kids wrestle for them and study there. That is our goal: To get our kids into elite colleges through sports, in this case wrestling, because that’s what we know best.
Once they’re in those colleges, we want them to get their diploma, come back and serve their community to help raise more educated kids. That will benefit themselves, their families, their community, their city and this great country.
We are using every day to get closer to this long-term goal of raising an educated, healthy, and peaceful generation.
Eldar Muradov is the president of Osman Gazi Mosque.
