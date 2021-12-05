VOICES: Our success in manufacturing starts with our workforce

Our success in manufacturing starts with our workforce. We have highly skilled, experienced workers who know how to operate and maintain the high-tech equipment used in today’s advanced manufacturing. They’re capable of filling the positions needed and ready to hit the ground running. Dayton offers plenty of options for training, from community colleges and local universities to vocational schools and workforce development centers.

These efforts are critical to bringing new people into the industry to support the jobs we have in the region.

These jobs pay well and offer a range of experience requirements. That means people can move up as they gain experience, training, and certifications. It is a solid career path that can provide an excellent quality of life.

Our local economy looks different than it did 10 or 25 years ago. It’s more diverse and we’ve added tech jobs, seen mission growth at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and new jobs in healthcare, logistics and distribution, as well as manufacturing. That diversity does insulate us from downturns within a specific industry, even if it doesn’t ease the pain of losing a major employer.

Our community partners are working together to support the employees affected by Tenneco’s decision to close its Kettering facility, and we will work together to bring new jobs to the site in the future.

Our community continues to show resilience and strength in the face of adversity. The same drive and determination that sets us apart in the workplace will help us remain a world-class manufacturing community.

Jeff Hoagland is president and CEO of the Dayton Development Coalition, a private, non-profit economic development organization with the mission to recruit, expand and retain jobs in the Dayton Region.