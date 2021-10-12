VOICES: Overcoming political hobbyism through local political activism

The signs are there, signaling another election for local offices. You wonder why they’re in some yards, but not in others. What connection resulted in someone asking about, and someone agreeing to, their placement? Local elections seem far removed from the drumbeat of national strife and division that wearies you, turns you off to politics, and makes you question the very heartbeat of our democracy. You sigh and think: “Why should I care? Does it really even matter?”
You’re not alone. Local elections generate minimal interest. Compared to the perceived higher stakes, and larger drama of national politics, how one’s community chooses to collect garbage, locate sidewalks, provide health care to jail inmates, enforce zoning codes, or build new schools seems trivial, boring. Evidence of this attitude is clear. Turnout in local elections nationwide is frequently in the single digits, compared to upwards of 60% in presidential elections and 45% in national midterm elections. In 2019, turnout rates for area counties were: Clark—18.6%, Butler—19.1%, Montgomery—20.8%, Greene—22.9%, Miami—23.2%, and Warren—25.5%. Local government directly impacts the quality of our lives, so why do we demonstrate so little interest in participating in its affairs and elections?
Scholar Eitan Hersh describes what he calls “political hobbyism,” which some of us exhibit, even the most well-intentioned. Rather than pursuing the hard work of convincing others of the importance of a candidate, issue, or program, political hobbyists primarily engage in politics from a distance to satisfy emotional needs, or intellectual curiosities. They may obsessively follow politics on TV, social media, and in newspapers, and fire off half-baked screeds, letters to the editor, or off-the-cuff social media posts in response to what they read, or hear. They may yell at the TV while watching public affairs programming, cheering “good” players, and booing “bad” players. They think all this means they’re politically engaged, but for Hersh, politics is for power, and citizens who vote, partake in their community’s affairs, volunteer in campaigns, and urge others to do the same, eventually have something tangible to show for their efforts. Political hobbyists are often left with feelings of helplessness and despair.
Here’s an illustrative anecdote. Recently I was asked by a local candidate if we’d host a reception. Without checking with my busy wife, I agreed. She pushed back saying she’d never hosted a campaign reception before, wasn’t sure she knew the candidate well enough, and didn’t want to impose on friends. So, I asked her: “Do you want to have an impact on what happens in our community? If so, this is the hard work that must be done by folks like us.” She sighed. And agreed.
During the event, as we watched the candidate and our guests earnestly discussing our city’s challenges, we both felt a palpable sense of community concern emerging from the conversation. As things were wrapping up, my wife leaned over and whispered, “I’m so glad we did this.”
Rob Baker, Ph.D., is a professor of political science at Wittenberg University.