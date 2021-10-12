VOICES: Overcoming political hobbyism through local political activism

You’re not alone. Local elections generate minimal interest. Compared to the perceived higher stakes, and larger drama of national politics, how one’s community chooses to collect garbage, locate sidewalks, provide health care to jail inmates, enforce zoning codes, or build new schools seems trivial, boring. Evidence of this attitude is clear. Turnout in local elections nationwide is frequently in the single digits, compared to upwards of 60% in presidential elections and 45% in national midterm elections. In 2019, turnout rates for area counties were: Clark—18.6%, Butler—19.1%, Montgomery—20.8%, Greene—22.9%, Miami—23.2%, and Warren—25.5%. Local government directly impacts the quality of our lives, so why do we demonstrate so little interest in participating in its affairs and elections?

Scholar Eitan Hersh describes what he calls “political hobbyism,” which some of us exhibit, even the most well-intentioned. Rather than pursuing the hard work of convincing others of the importance of a candidate, issue, or program, political hobbyists primarily engage in politics from a distance to satisfy emotional needs, or intellectual curiosities. They may obsessively follow politics on TV, social media, and in newspapers, and fire off half-baked screeds, letters to the editor, or off-the-cuff social media posts in response to what they read, or hear. They may yell at the TV while watching public affairs programming, cheering “good” players, and booing “bad” players. They think all this means they’re politically engaged, but for Hersh, politics is for power, and citizens who vote, partake in their community’s affairs, volunteer in campaigns, and urge others to do the same, eventually have something tangible to show for their efforts. Political hobbyists are often left with feelings of helplessness and despair.