VOICES: Passage of Chips and Science Act a bipartisan success

The CHIPS and Science Act paves the way for significant investment in the country’s ability to produce semiconductors domestically and helps to support the manufacturing and industrial landscape in countless ways. Central Ohio communities will quickly see real benefits from the passage of this legislation, as will downstream manufacturers, homebuilders, and other businesses beyond just Central Ohio. The announcement of the Intel fabrication plant project was a transformative event for our state that will benefit families for current and future generations. Central Ohio leaders, educators, builders, manufacturers, service providers, retailers and others have already begun working together to foster a welcoming and prosperous environment with a talented and trained workforce. The CHIPS and Science Act helps America compete on the global semiconductor stage and ensures that the largest semiconductor plant on Earth will be constructed right here in Ohio!

The teamwork and collaboration happening in Central Ohio will expand to other regions of the state. The lessons learned – both good and bad – throughout the construction and operation of the Intel plant will instruct regions like Southwest Ohio on ways to attract future projects that have a similar direct impact on its communities. But even before those projects are born, chemical producers, high-tech component manufacturers, and other specialized material providers in counties like Hamilton, Butler, Warren and Clermont will see their own uptick in demand thanks to this monumental project.