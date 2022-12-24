VOICES: Pay it forward in 2023 and volunteer to mentor

I grew up poor. I thought my friends who ate cold cereal for breakfast were rich. All that milk! Probably not coincidence, then, that gifts that come wrapped in paper weren’t a very big focus of my childhood. Cakes shaped like a cat for birthdays and a shoebox full of underwear and toothpaste from my grandma every Christmas are what stick out in my memory.

I still don’t eat cold cereal, but I could buy the milk for it if I wanted to. I spend more on fancy coffee everyday than my mom did on breakfasts for me and my sisters in a week. Up until my late twenties I attributed being able to afford pretentious coffee to my own hard work and smart decision-making. Now, approaching 40, I feel more humble. This time of year I think of all the gifts I was given that I didn’t even know I’d received. Many things that don’t come in wrapping paper are gifts. Many things we don’t know we’re giving or receiving are gifts. Perspective is a gift, attention is a gift, a listening ear and friendship that is solid and caring through the years are gifts.