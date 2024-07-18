VOICES: Poverty, class consciousness, and political action in America

Within the United States, when class is discussed, it is typically presented in a meaningless way. Class in America is frequently discussed in terms of “lower,” “middle,” and “upper” classes. These are categories, not classes. They are demarcation points along the national income distribution. Whereas there are different levels of hardship experienced along that spectrum, there are no distinct class interests among the lower, middle, and most of the upper class. Almost all are working class, and their economic interests align. There are, however, important differences in class interests between those in the working class, which is comprised of around 97-99% of the U.S. population and those of the capitalist class, which is comprised of the top 1-3%. One consequence of a lack of class consciousness among the working class is the persistence of poverty.

Poverty is a persistent problem and a concern for those in Southwest Ohio. According to the Census Bureau, the poverty rate in the United States in 2022 was 11.5%. At that time, the poverty rate was 27.5% in Dayton, 19.2% in Middletown, and 22.7% in Springfield. Whether helping college students explore management-labor relations, or consulting with executives to create strategies for inclusive prosperity, I have found it is beneficial to start by defining one’s terms. As it relates to labor, a class is a group of people who share a common economic interest, are conscious of that interest, and engage in collective action to advance that interest. To be “working class,” means one derives most of one’s income from one’s own direct labor. Some members of the working class hold service jobs, some are engaged in the trades, and some are professionals. Members of the working class share economic interests but often hold different political ideologies. Among the common economic interests of the working class are access to quality, affordable childcare, education, healthcare, paid leave, worker protections, and social security. Few in the working class are conscious of these shared interests, and almost none are engaged in collective action to advance their interests politically.