VOICES: Reach out to someone you don’t understand and listen

I wish I could say I had an epiphany that day and the importance of listening was instantly learned. But no, like many of you I suppose I had to learn it the hard way.

Fast forward, there I was in my freshman-year college English course with a unit on Greek mythology and a big assignment that was carefully explained by the professor weeks before. The day before the assignment was due I was putting the last touches on the papier mâché three-dimensional Medusa head I made.

You know the story, right? The lady with the snakes coming out of her head. Anyway, my mother, as she looked at my artwork, commented: “How did the research go? Was the paper hard to write?”

Research? Paper? Tip: When you have an assignment that will take about 30 hours, don’t spent 28 of them making papier mâché snakes.

And even more recently, a neighborhood meeting where I was trying to explain a housing program and a citizen jumped up and said, “I don’t believe you!” I remember thinking, “Well, clearly he’s not listening!”

But in retrospect, it was I who had not listened close enough. These residents had no reason to trust me given everything that had happened in their past. If I wanted to earn their trust, I had to listen.

Listening is not just about helping you be better but also a real skill in understanding other people and where they are coming from.

You see, while many people speak, not everyone is heard; not every voice is recognized or appreciated. There is no greater poverty than poverty of the spirit. In short, not being “seen.”

Listening is an act of love; it’s bearing witness; It’s empathy in action.

Don’t waste today. Reach out to someone you don’t understand. Be brave. Listen.

Karen Demasi is the Vice President of Community Development for CityWide.