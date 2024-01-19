VOICES: Arts patrons: challenge yourselves in 2024

In 2023, we had a complete arts calendar for the first time since the pandemic. I, for one, was eager and ready to take it all in, see and experience all that I could reasonably take in and still be able to eat and sleep and also record a television show.

As a performer and working artist, it is not uncommon for us to take a moment after a show or event to do a post-mortem and look at what worked, what wasn’t so successful, and what new ideas were generated from the experience. We usually gather over dinner with drinks and go through everything that went into the production. We debate the duration of the rehearsals or what didn’t work with the set design. I often think about if I had approached the choreography from a different perspective or what new ideas I want to explore the next time. We never rest on our laurels when we create or produce; we look for new pathways or challenges we want to tackle. Yes, we take our victory lap, but we always watch for what’s next.

While we are not gathered together at our favorite dining establishment, I want all of us to pick up your beverage of choice, sit for a moment, and reflect on this past year.

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance took a big risk and brought together the worlds of pop culture and drag to their season spectacular opening. Bringing Monet X Change on stage to wow and delight and to show that there was still room in the classical arts for fun and relevancy.

Credit: Josh Ohms JOSH OHMS PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: Josh Ohms JOSH OHMS PHOTOGRAPHY

Bravo to The Contemporary for throwing a fundraiser dinner that became a work of art. They transformed the top floor of The Armory building into a glorious performance arts space and let the team at Jollity craft an inspired culinary menu.

And down south, kudos to Cincinnati Ballet for bringing William Forsythe’s “In the Middle Somewhat Elevated” to the Arnoff Center’s stage and making the case that audiences in Ohio are not that parochial and that modern classics need to be in every ballet company’s repertoire.

These are just a few things in our region that inspired, delighted and generated a visceral response for me. Now is the time to look ahead and seek out that next artistic buzz. We could put this in the lap of every artist, arts, and cultural institution and make this their sole responsibility — but I think that would be a mistake, an unequal partnership.

In many ways, it is now the responsibility of the arts audience to step up. Now is the time for arts patron to embody courage and risk-taking. I challenge you to seek out art and arts presentations that are not on your radar. Complacency is kryptonite to creative types, which should be the same for audiences. It’s time for you to let go of your bias and preconceived notions informed by the artificiality of class. The arts are a fabulous ecstatic feast available to all. This year promises to be the tastiest feast ever.

Aren’t you hungry?

Rodney Veal is the host of thinkTV/CET Connect and President of the board of OhioDance.