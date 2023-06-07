VOICES: Reforming federal regulatory processes would help Ohio seniors and the economy

As a major energy producing state, Ohio sorely needs permitting reform, with modernizing the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) in the crosshairs. Cutting regulatory red tape creates new jobs, boosting an Ohio oil and gas sector that today supports around 351,000 jobs, more than three times the capacity of Ohio Stadium, and provides $55 billion of economic benefit according to new PwC data. One of us is a former lawmaker, and we urge Congress to make this a top priority. That’s because NEPA regulations are significantly slowing down energy projects of all kinds, including wind, solar, natural gas, transmission lines and other infrastructure projects. With demand for energy growing, especially clean energy, we need a modern and swift permitting approval process that doesn’t throw up unnecessary roadblocks to energy production. The more energy on the market, the lower prices will be for Ohioans asking for real relief.

While federal lawmakers created NEPA in the 1970s to ensure that energy projects consider potential impacts on the environment, the law has become a major roadblock that delays - and in some cases even cancels - much-needed energy projects. This has serious consequences for Ohio, holding back our potential to grow our energy sector and keeping energy supplies from reaching consumers.