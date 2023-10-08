VOICES: Research plays important role in all aspects of the cancer journey

Last Sunday’s Dayton Daily News front page headlines proclaimed “Breast cancer rates continue to rise as health providers stress regular screenings.” This is scary news, but the silver lining is that survival rates continue to improve, rising over 13% in the last decade alone. Breast cancer has a relative 5-year survival rate of over 90%, and if caught early, that number rises to nearly 99%. Most women diagnosed with breast cancer are living beyond the diagnosis, and they need help to return to the daily activities they enjoyed before cancer.

Research plays an important role in all aspects of the cancer journey. The reason survival rates continue to rise is that research supports regular screening for early detection, targeted treatments, prevention and reduction of recurrence, and what problems arise after cancer treatment and how to address them. Annual research funding from the National Cancer Institute for breast cancer alone is greater than $500 million; this doesn’t even account for foundation funding such as the Susan G. Komen Foundation, which touts a $3.3 billion funding history.

While most of the funding for cancer research focuses on prevention and medical treatment, only a small portion is available to address the functional limitations faced after cancer treatment. As a researcher at the University of Dayton, this is my focus: getting people back to living. Working collaboratively with researchers across the US, we tackle the day-to-day problems that interfere with living.

After treatment for breast cancer, women may experience limited motion, pain, and fatigue, and be unable to participate in the life activities as they had prior to being diagnosed with breast cancer. The research have conducted shows that women who have breast cancer on their non-dominant side often have longer term limitations in arm function than those who have cancer on their dominant side. This is important information for clinicians working with these women so they can watch for problems and treat them. Physical therapy and rehabilitation after breast cancer treatment is well-supported by research, and a recent report by the American Physical Therapy Association showed that physical therapy-based telerehab reduced overall health care expenditures for those with cancer by over $3500 (including time lost due to pain and limitations, missed life events, and the cost of other services).

About 30% of women with breast cancer will develop lymphedema, a painful swelling of the arm that can impact functional use of the arm. While there is treatment for this condition, women want to return to full activity and often do not know what is safe to do. A study I did investigating the impact of yoga on lymphedema found that not only is yoga safe for women with lymphedema, but in some cases, helped reduce the swelling.

Cancer-related fatigue is the most common side effect of any cancer and cancer treatment, yet this is frequently underrecognized and under-treated. Clinical practice guidelines recommend ongoing screening for cancer-related fatigue, and follow-up with in-depth assessment and tailored treatment if screening is positive. The development of these guidelines for health professionals was supported by the American Physical Therapy Association, and are important in guiding effective management of those with cancer-related fatigue. Currently, a team of researchers at the University of Dayton and the University of Cincinnati are researching if personalized exercise and problem-solving delivered online can reduce fatigue levels and improve function. This gets the needed care to people on their own time and in their own space.

Cancer will impact everyone at some point, whether a personal diagnosis or a family member or friend. It’s important to continue to research prevention strategies, effective treatments, and after cancer return to living.

Mary Insana Fisher, PT, PhD is Professor, Chair and Program Director of the Department of Physical Therapy at the University of Dayton.