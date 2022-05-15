VOICES: Residents’ safety and health top priority for allocations

We developed a holistic plan that considers people over everything else followed by capital improvements to our streets, sidewalks, roadways and neighborhoods and the equipment our public safety and service personnel need to safely carry out their roles serving the residents. This “people, places and things” plan will consist of Community Programs for which $2,000,000 will be allocated, Capital Improvement Programs for which $7,300,000 will be dedicated and Equipment for which we will allocate $4,460,000.

Ultimately, the safety and health of our residents was top priority in planning these allocations. Thus far, Community Programs may include mental health, hunger and housing assistance. These programs will be specified once the needs are established and it is determined that no other resources are already in place to provide services.

Capital Improvement Programs include significant improvements to Forrer Boulevard, construction of Gentile Park, installation of touchless faucets at the majority of our public facilities and storm sewer improvements in the coming years. Capital Equipment purchases will include a medic, fire engine, trucks and heavy equipment.

The pandemic continues to bring about challenges we never imagined we would face. The City of Kettering will continue to do its part for our community to emerge safer, more comfortable, happier and healthier.

Peggy Lehner is the mayor of Kettering.