VOICES: Returned citizens use art to help those struggling with mental health

When you leave prison you are given only 30 days worth of the prescribed medications from the mental health provider. Also in those 30 days you have to get medical insurance, find a doctor or counselor specializing in mental health, and secure an appointment before the medication runs out.

In the carceral environment, most of the incarcerated individuals have no control over their day-to-day life, no family support, and limited access to address other barriers that could potentially deter them from transitioning back into society.

This campaign highlights women affected by the carceral system and their use of art as the facet to their returning to society transition. These amazing artists are taking their traumas and are confronting them through art.

Artist Charlotte McGraw was placed in an institution at the age of 16 and did not leave until she was 28 years old. She found art as a way to help her voice be heard. After several attempts to be heard, an employee at the institution noticed how amazing Charlotte’s art was. They also noticed that Charlotte did not need to be medicated or even in a lockdown facility. Her artwork was her way out.

“A system that makes money off of people’s lives is the same system that the US has built its foundation on,” Returning Artists Guild co founder and artist Aimee Wissman said, “People who go to prison have a lot of real world problems that could be solved by spending the carceral budget on things like adequate, accessible mental health care, education, and medical care.”

A percentage of this project will be given to the artists for their work. The remaining amount will be used to support women coming home from incarceration with their housing, transportation, clothing, and food needs.

You can see the artist’s stories, purchase prints, and learn more about the artwork and campaign by visiting loveyourneighborohio.com.

Mary Evans is a journalist, radio producer, and social justice activist. She uses her platform to provide space for underrepresented communities. Mary graduated from Antioch College and is an ACLU OH State Action Team Member and also a volunteer in the Ohio Prison System.