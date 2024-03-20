VOICES: Rotary Clubs played a significant role in polio eradication

Last month, this paper published an excellent feature celebrating the 70th anniversary of Jonas Salk’s polio vaccine. While the content was interesting and historically accurate, there was a significant part of the story not told… the story of Rotary Clubs in communities throughout the world, including 45 communities in and surrounding the Miami Valley, supporting polio eradication efforts to this day.
When Rotary International and its partners formed the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1988, there were 350,000 cases of polio in 125 countries every year. Today, polio cases have been reduced by 99.9 percent, and just two countries continue to report cases of wild poliovirus: Afghanistan and Pakistan. Because of the efforts of Rotary and its partners, nearly 19.4 million people who would otherwise have been paralyzed are walking, and more than 1.5 million people are alive who would otherwise have died. The infrastructure Rotary helped build to end polio is also being used to treat and prevent other diseases and create lasting impact in other areas of public health.
Internationally, Rotary members have contributed more than $2.2 billion and countless volunteer hours to protect nearly 3 billion children in 122 countries from this paralyzing disease. Rotary’s advocacy efforts have played a role in decisions by governments to contribute more than $10 billion to the effort. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged to match Rotary’s commitment 2-to-1, for a total commitment of $150 million each year. These funds provide much-needed operational support, medical workers, laboratory equipment, and educational materials. Governments, corporations, and private donors all play a crucial role in funding.
More than 1 million Rotary members have donated their time and money to eradicate polio, and every year, hundreds of members work with health workers to vaccinate children in countries affected by polio. Rotary members work with UNICEF and other partners to prepare and distribute informational materials for people in areas that are isolated by conflict, geography, or poverty. They also mobilize to recruit fellow volunteers, assist in transporting the vaccine, and provide other logistical support.
As people of action, Rotary members serve in many different ways. The current President of Rotary Club of Dayton, Kim Bramlage, has travelled to India to administer the polio vaccine to children in remote villages. The stories of her adventure are both heartbreaking and hopeful, ever mindful that one person does make a difference.
Local Rotary members who do not directly administer the polio vaccine are still able to support the eradication of polio from home. Locally, from 2019 through Feb 28, 2024, District 6670 Rotary members from Southwest Ohio donated $335,000 to polio eradication. Adding the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Match to this amount, the total dollar value from the donations of Rotary members in 45 local clubs exceeded $1M.
Rotary District 6670 members are proud to support this important work. Now, with this information about the whole story, you, too, can help educate the public about the disease and the fight to end polio worldwide for good.
Kelly Marie Lehman is a member of Rotary District 6670.
About the Author