VOICES: Rotary Clubs played a significant role in polio eradication

Internationally, Rotary members have contributed more than $2.2 billion and countless volunteer hours to protect nearly 3 billion children in 122 countries from this paralyzing disease. Rotary’s advocacy efforts have played a role in decisions by governments to contribute more than $10 billion to the effort. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged to match Rotary’s commitment 2-to-1, for a total commitment of $150 million each year. These funds provide much-needed operational support, medical workers, laboratory equipment, and educational materials. Governments, corporations, and private donors all play a crucial role in funding.

More than 1 million Rotary members have donated their time and money to eradicate polio, and every year, hundreds of members work with health workers to vaccinate children in countries affected by polio. Rotary members work with UNICEF and other partners to prepare and distribute informational materials for people in areas that are isolated by conflict, geography, or poverty. They also mobilize to recruit fellow volunteers, assist in transporting the vaccine, and provide other logistical support.

As people of action, Rotary members serve in many different ways. The current President of Rotary Club of Dayton, Kim Bramlage, has travelled to India to administer the polio vaccine to children in remote villages. The stories of her adventure are both heartbreaking and hopeful, ever mindful that one person does make a difference.

Local Rotary members who do not directly administer the polio vaccine are still able to support the eradication of polio from home. Locally, from 2019 through Feb 28, 2024, District 6670 Rotary members from Southwest Ohio donated $335,000 to polio eradication. Adding the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Match to this amount, the total dollar value from the donations of Rotary members in 45 local clubs exceeded $1M.

Rotary District 6670 members are proud to support this important work. Now, with this information about the whole story, you, too, can help educate the public about the disease and the fight to end polio worldwide for good.

Kelly Marie Lehman is a member of Rotary District 6670.