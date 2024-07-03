VOICES: RTA employees share life stories for Disability Pride Month

Robinette was born with a mild case of cerebral palsy, which gives him a shuffling walk. He uses RTA’s paratransit service, known as RTA Connect. RTA Connect utilizes smaller white buses and offers door-to-door service throughout Montgomery County and parts of Greene County. Riders must be certified through the RTA certification center.

“I get around well enough, but I tire easily, especially as I get through my 50s,” Robinette said. “Age and disability don’t mix well, so it’s nice to have RTA as an option to make life a little easier.”

Although he drives now, he has been using RTA’s paratransit service since he was a student at Wright State University starting in 1989.

“I didn’t drive then, but even if I did, I would have still taken RTA to get around Wright State’s notoriously crowded and difficult parking,” Robinette said.

He said he usually takes the RTA when he knows driving on his own might be a struggle, or when he cannot park near his destination.

“I’ve taken RTA to Fourth of July events, so I don’t have to deal with the long walk from the parking place to wherever the festivities are,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s actually rather relaxing to wait for RTA while so many other people are in a mad rush to leave.”

While many people who are born with a disability may start using RTA paratransit services from a younger age, the fact of the matter is anyone can become disabled at any time in life.

That is something RTA Operations Manager Chip Rhodes knows all too well. His family was devastated when they found out his father, Gene “GeneO” Rhodes, was diagnosed with a brain tumor in July 2017.

“By mid-September, he was scheduled with daily radiation treatments for a six-week duration at Kettering Medical Center,” Rhodes said. “We struggled to figure out transportation, as he was wheelchair dependent. Co-workers suggested RTA’s paratransit services and what a blessing!”

He said being able to use RTA Connect gave his father a sense of freedom and most importantly respect.

“Being ill and unable to care for oneself is devastating to an individual,” Rhodes said. “Dad, and his accompanying caregiver, were treated with kindness and respect with each trip. He enjoyed his trips with RTA paratransit as he would laugh alongside the RTA drivers as they took him back and forth.”

Later, his uncle, Joe Rudolph, also used RTA’s paratransit service after he needed a wheelchair-equipped vehicle.

“Our family could have rented a vehicle, but we were not trained and had no experience transporting individuals with mobility devices,” Rhodes said. “Riding with RTA’s trained staff gave us a sense of security and safety knowing the ride would be completed without incident.”

Rhodes said he often shares parts of his family’s story to stress the importance of providing great customer service to all RTA customers.

“I find pride in working for RTA because of knowing how important our services are for some people and knowing how big of a positive impact something as basic as transportation can be to help them,” Rhodes said.

If you, or a loved one, is interested in learning more about RTA Connect, visit www.iriderta.org, or call 937-425-8300.

Michael Everman is a communications specialist for the Greater Dayton RTA.