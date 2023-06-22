VOICES: Rubi Girls a “fundraising phenomenon,” force for good in our community

Here in the heart of the Gem City there is a group of gems named “The Rubi Girls.”

They sparkle, they shine, they entertain, and most of all they support important causes in the community.

However, they are de-valued for their lifestyle choice. They are a target for hate. They are Drag Queens.

They are a diverse group of career professionals. They appear at community gatherings to advocate for good. Besides LBGTQIA, more than 70 national and local organizations have been the recipients of their generosity. For nearly four decades, these dedicated people have helped raise over $2 million for charities and organizations. They have been called a “fundraising phenomenon” because of their ability to raise money. Primarily, however, the mission of the Rubi Girls is to see a cure for HIV/AIDS and to end the stigma around the disease.

I recently attended a sold-out show in Middletown at the Sorg Opera House. It’s an historic theater that needs restoration to continue operating. The money raised will keep the Community Center open as a resource for activities. Straight, gay, men and women were among the audience members.

For 90 minutes, the Rubi Girls provided a joyful performance. Broadway, Cabaret, and comedy were all combined. I watched them dance in stilettos while the rhinestones on their dresses swayed with their movements. Dancing, singing, splits, cartwheels — all choreographed beautifully. Such talent and creativity!

There was audience participation as well. I was a wonderful experience. For a brief time, we were taken away from the world and into fantastical bliss. Luckily, there were no outbursts of opposition. Even the police officers wanted to take pictures with the group. But there was an undercurrent of fear that something terrible could happen.

A nationwide campaign against drag has been escalating, making groups like the Rubi Girls targets for slander and violence. GLAAD, the world’s largest LGBTQIA media advocacy reported that in 2022 there were 141 protests and significant threats reported across the country. Anti-drag sentiment has skyrocketed in Ohio. In the last three months, there have been incidents by White Lives Matter, Neo-Nazis, and other extremist groups targeting drag events, events that include fundraisers advocating children’s rights.

So far, Ohio has not enacted a bill restricting drag, but that may change. If we outlaw drag, why not also go for Mardi Gras, Chippendales, Hooters, strip clubs or adult films? If we try hard enough, maybe we can protect everyone from free speech and expression.

I understand how conservative citizens of Ohio may view drag as too far out or too peculiar to comprehend. Different, yes. Immoral, no.

Drag welcomes everyone. I invite you to visit the Rubi Girls website at therubigirls.com to learn about who they are and what they represent. There, you can become a sponsor or donate to the charities.

“The Show Must Go On”, the biggest fundraiser to date is soon to be announced. You can book them for a show, and most importantly, you can meet the girls to see the real people behind the personas.

Even if it is not an option for passive acceptance, vitriol or violence should not be the choice. It serves no benefit in our society. The promise of America lies in everyone’s right to be themselves. We need to teach our children to be inclusive and to live their authentic selves. The intent of the Rubi Girls is to serve our community and live free, not for evil.

Mary Jo Thomas is a graduate of the Academy of Radio and Television Broadcasting and a community activist.