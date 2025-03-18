VOICES: SB 56 a slap in the face to Ohioans who voted for legal adult-use cannabis

One of the most troubling aspects of Senate Bill 56 is its impact on Ohio’s small businesses and workers. During General Government Committee, of which I am the ranking member, we heard directly from a number of small business owners who spoke at length about the multitude of ways Senate Bill 56 would negatively impact their businesses. From changing THC levels to imposing significant restrictions on the maximum amount of THC per serving and per package, this bill makes changes without justifications. S.B. 56 also eliminates level 3 cultivator licenses and dramatically reduces the square footage allowed for cultivation spaces.

These unnecessary restrictions will stifle small businesses that have already invested in building their operations and workforce under the current law. These changes hurt businesses, especially small businesses, in our communities – businesses that create jobs and generate tax revenue for our state and local governments. By disrupting this industry with unfounded regulations, we will hurt our local and state economies. Ohioans will suffer as a direct result of this bill’s passage.

Adult-use marijuana is already a highly regulated industry that has led to increases in tax revenue and an emerging industry here in Ohio. The passage of S.B .56 risks pushing away businesses, discouraging investments, and driving consumers out of state or even to the illicit market. So, the question becomes: what do these regulations even accomplish?

Another major concern is how Senate Bill 56 handles expungements. This bill would create a convoluted process for expunging records that involves a $50 fee. This fee creates an unfair financial burden for people who were disproportionately impacted by previous marijuana laws. Many of these individuals are disenfranchised from our legal system and may lack the resources and knowledge to navigate the expungement process on their own.

In committee, I offered an amendment that would use some of the money from the excise tax over the next biennium to fund local legal aids and individuals directly to assist in expunging their records for marijuana offenses. Unfortunately, that amendment was tabled, and we are moving forward with a lackluster method that forces individuals to pay for their expungement.

Senate Bill 56 also disrupts the distribution of cannabis tax revenue, removing language in the Ohio Revised Code on the Cannabis Social Equity and Jobs Fund as well as the Substance Abuse and Addiction Fund. These funds were designed to support marginalized communities and address substance abuse prevention and treatment – this is important language pertaining to the distribution of revenue that voters approved in 2023. We cannot further hamper our local businesses by continuing to increase the sin taxes while also taking money away from a fund designed to help disenfranchised people.

These changes go beyond responsible oversight of legal cannabis and reflect an attitude of “we know better than you, and we’re going to do whatever we want” from lawmakers who are disregarding the will of the people. The implementation of Issue 2 has been largely successful and consistent with what voters intended. To gut adult-use now based on concerns that have not materialized since the bill’s implementation is ridiculous.

Ohioans voted for legal adult-use cannabis, and it is our duty to respect their decision and uphold the will of those who elected us. This bill is a slap in the face to Ohioans, which is why I voted “no” and urged my colleagues to do the same.

State Senator Willis E. Blackshear Jr. represents Ohio’s 6th Senate District, which includes the majority of Dayton, Carlisle, Centerville, Jefferson Township (part), Kettering, Miami Township (part), Moraine, Oakwood, Riverside, Springboro, Trotwood, Washington Township, and West Carrollton.

Editor’s Note: We regularly tackle controversial topics in Ideas & Voices. If you would like to contribute to the discussion of an issue, contact edletter@coxinc.com.