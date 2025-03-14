VOICES: Shedding light on Sunshine Laws: Your right to know

Or which local cemetery was late on remitting tax and pension system withholdings, leading to a recent finding for recovery for improperly paid late fees and interest?

All of those details are readily available in public records posted online through the Auditor of State’s website (ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx).

The audit reports are quickly accessible, and we encourage Ohioans to scrutinize the financial activities of their cities, counties, villages, townships, school districts, and any of the other 5,900-plus public offices we regularly audit.

You have a right to know what government officials are doing, how decisions are being made, and how your tax dollars are being spent. Ohio’s Sunshine Laws help to protect and enforce that right.

The Public Records Act ensures that government records are available for public inspection. From city council budgets to school board meeting minutes, these records exist for public benefit and scrutiny.

The law is intentionally broad to promote accountability at all levels of government. There’s recourse for anyone who believes records are being improperly withheld through the Ohio Court of Claims that includes mediation and a complaint process (ohiocourtofclaims.gov/public-records).

The Open Meetings Act requires that government bodies conduct their deliberations in public, including providing advance notice of meetings and the agenda items to be covered, with limits on what can be discussed behind closed doors.

These Sunshine Laws put real power in the public’s hands, enabling residents to better understand how government operates and how tax dollars and other public resources are used.

Laws alone don’t guarantee honest government. When officials know their emails might be read, their meetings attended, and their spending scrutinized, it reinforces public accountability.

In fact, there are requirements for elected officials and certain public employees to regularly complete training on open meetings and records laws.

The Auditor of State’s Office partners with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office to provide the Certified Public Records training course, equipping public officials with the knowledge to properly handle public records requests, conduct open meetings, and understand key aspects of transparency.

The Auditor of State’s Website has full details of Ohio’s Sunshine Laws, plus registration information for training sessions (ohioauditor.gov/open.html).

Anyone with questions about open meeting and public records requirements can contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Public Records Unit or the Ohio Auditor of State’s Open Government Unit, which serve as resources for both the public and government officials on transparency issues.

Additionally, each year, the Ohio Attorney General’s office publishes the Yellow Book (ohioattorneygeneral.gov/YellowBook), an Open Government resource manual that provides extensive information on the Ohio Public Records Act and Ohio Open Meetings Act.

These resources help both the public and government officials understand their rights and responsibilities.

Government transparency is a fundamental right of every Ohioan, and Sunshine Laws are a powerful tool for ensuring that the business of government is open and accessible to everyone.

Keith Faber is Ohio’s 33rd Auditor of State.