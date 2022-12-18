VOICES: Spice up local businesses with year-round support

Small business owners rely on their community. Even though many of us are only one or two-person operations, it takes an engaged network of customers, suppliers, and supporters to make us successful. So, when you are “buying local,” you are supporting a long list of people rather than just the small business itself.

While large chain operations benefit from sophisticated market research to identify ways their products can appeal to the largest number of potential customers, small business owners rely on their connections to the community and a direct, face-to-face relationship with their customers to develop products. When you buy and support local, you have more control over your investment; your money stays in your community and grows your local economy – often in more ways than you might think. If you are buying our spice blends, for example, you are also supporting my suppliers and the grocer, Gem City Market, where they’re sold. Finally, when you support minority-owned small businesses, you are directly helping to build a more equitable, inclusive, and diverse local economy.

Owning my own business is hard work, but there are resources available that have greatly helped me navigate the world of e-commerce that makes the various challenges more manageable. For example, I knew social media could be a powerful way to connect with customers, but I didn’t know where to start or how to build an effective social media strategy. I also knew finding time to educate myself on best practices would be challenging while balancing an already busy life. Then, the urgency of using social media tools increased dramatically when the pandemic increased demand and decreased in-person transactions.

Luckily, free and accessible tools on Facebook and Instagram allowed me to stay in business. Specifically, Instagram Reels and Facebook Live helped me hone in on and reach the right audience. Supportive resources like these are invaluable to entrepreneurs. If you are thinking about starting your own business or “side hustle,” my biggest recommendation is to educate yourself on these tools and learn how to leverage them for your benefit. You will notice an immediate impact.

For this holiday season and beyond – whether you are looking for a meaningful gift or thinking what’s for dinner tonight – think small first. You and your community will be better for it.

Rachel Blanks is the founder and owner of Simply Savory by Rachel.