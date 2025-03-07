VOICES: Stand up for science in Ohio

How had I not known about the field of biomedical research and the countless ways it benefits society?

Biomedical research supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Science Foundation (NSF) is critical for our well-being, our economy, and our status as a global leader in science and technology. Research funded by these federal agencies has led to medical breakthroughs that prolong life expectancy for those with heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, illnesses that are especially prevalent in southern Ohio. In 2024, the NIH awarded more than 1 billion dollars in grants and contracts that directly supported 12,893 jobs and 2.7 billion dollars in economic activity in the state of Ohio. (While Ohio hasn’t had football bragging rights against Michigan in a number of years, note that these numbers surpass those in the state of Michigan.)

With these facts in mind, it should be easy to appreciate why scientific research in America has historically received bipartisan support. A few weeks ago, however, the new administration issued an executive order to cut billions of dollars in funding from the NIH and NSF by placing a cap on “indirect costs”. Indirect costs support infrastructure, shared resources, and staff salaries, and are quite literally required to keep the lights on and maintain active research programs. Cutting these funds would bring biomedical research as we know it in the United States to a screeching halt. In fact, the threat of this alone has significantly hindered scientific progress, as there are now too many unknowns regarding funding for biomedical enterprises to proceed with a “business as usual” approach. Additional executive orders forcing mass internal layoffs and pauses in grant review have paralyzed our federal funding agencies. As an example, the NIH has stopped vetting future studies aimed at treating Alzheimer’s Disease and addiction.

Like each of you, as a citizen of the United States and beneficiary of medical research, I will be affected by these cuts. As a Professor of Neuroscience and Psychiatry at the University of Michigan, I am in the midst of the upheaval. Three decades after I was introduced to it, I have been extremely fortunate to remain a part of the world of biomedical research at the University of Michigan. My goal of becoming a veterinarian was overshadowed by the potential impact I could have as a biomedical researcher. I continue to study the brain mechanisms that underlie mental illness. My research aims to uncover the environmental, genetic, and neurobiological factors that may render certain individuals more susceptible to mental illness than others. This research has implications for the prevention and treatment of psychiatric disorders, including addiction, impulse control disorders, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Since my undergraduate years, my research has been continuously supported by the NIH. Currently, my research program is backed by three major NIH grants, along with additional support from both the NIH and NSF to help train the next generation of scientists. I hope that funding for these initiatives will grow, rather than decrease, so I can continue to introduce undiscovered scientists from small Ohio towns—just as I once was—to the world of biomedical research. We will then work together to advance our knowledge and make discoveries that will save lives and better our society.

If you would like to “Stand Up for Science”, there are events today in Oxford, Cincinnati, and Columbus. You can find more information on standupforscience2025.org.

Shelly B. Flagel, Ph.D, is a research professor with the Michigan Neuroscience Institute. The content of the above column are her personal opinions and not those of her employer, The University of Michigan.

Learn more about contributions of federal funding in the state of Ohio.

Contact your senators and congressmen and express your support for federal funding for biomedical research.

Learn more about research in the Flagel Lab.