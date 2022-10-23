VOICES: Student voting on campuses is shockingly low - here’s how to fix it

“This is the most important election of our lifetime,” according to many advertisements seen in contemporary politics.
There is a reason this phrase is used extensively; it’s based heavily on truth. There are many important issues at stake this year, such as women’s reproductive rights, inflation, high gas prices, affordable housing, and many more. It is more vital than ever to make your voice heard in local, state and national policy.
In the 2020 election, Miami University’s on-campus voter turnout was the worst in Butler county, with an average voter turnout of hardly over 20%. The worst precinct was Oxford 11 (Western campus), which had a voter turnout of less than 12%.
On the University of Dayton campus, on-campus voter turnout was also the worst in Montgomery County. Their worst is just under 26% in Dayton 1-A, which houses the campus. Though Dayton’s turnout is better than Miami’s, it is still a long shot from Montgomery County’s almost 73% voter turnout in 2020.
During the last midterm election in the city of Oxford, which included most of Miami University’s campus, 13,000 people were registered, but fewer than 5,000 voted.
This means that over the last few years, the student body of Ohio’s universities has had a diminished influence on city, state, and national level policy decisions. Our elected officials don’t reflect their constituents because students are not voting.
In the U.S. Senate race in Ohio between Congressman Tim Ryan and businessman J.D. Vance, polling is close and a few hundred votes could decide the control of the Senate. It’s especially critical for state candidates like Sam Lawrence and Sara Carruthers, whose constituencies aren’t in the millions. Every student, every person, and every vote matters during this — and every — election.
Nov. 5 is the last day to request an absentee ballot in the State of Ohio, and will be accepted until Nov. 18 as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 7.
Make a plan to vote! Early voting started on Oct. 12 and will be available until election day, Nov. 8. Voters can find hours and locations for early voting by going to their county’s board of elections website. On Nov. 8 polls are open from 6:30 AM to 7:30 PM.
Students should make their voices heard, protect their interests and turn out to vote this year because, after all, it may be the most important election of our lifetime.
Patrick Houlihan is a Sophomore Political Science Student at Miami University involved in student government and civic engagement. You can reach him at houlihpf@miamioh.edu.
About the Author