VOICES: Student voting on campuses is shockingly low - here’s how to fix it

This means that over the last few years, the student body of Ohio’s universities has had a diminished influence on city, state, and national level policy decisions. Our elected officials don’t reflect their constituents because students are not voting.

In the U.S. Senate race in Ohio between Congressman Tim Ryan and businessman J.D. Vance, polling is close and a few hundred votes could decide the control of the Senate. It’s especially critical for state candidates like Sam Lawrence and Sara Carruthers, whose constituencies aren’t in the millions. Every student, every person, and every vote matters during this — and every — election.

Nov. 5 is the last day to request an absentee ballot in the State of Ohio, and will be accepted until Nov. 18 as long as they are postmarked by Nov. 7.

Make a plan to vote! Early voting started on Oct. 12 and will be available until election day, Nov. 8. Voters can find hours and locations for early voting by going to their county’s board of elections website. On Nov. 8 polls are open from 6:30 AM to 7:30 PM.

Students should make their voices heard, protect their interests and turn out to vote this year because, after all, it may be the most important election of our lifetime.

Patrick Houlihan is a Sophomore Political Science Student at Miami University involved in student government and civic engagement. You can reach him at houlihpf@miamioh.edu.