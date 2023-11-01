VOICES: Support our caregivers this November for National Family Caregivers Month

November is National Family Caregivers Month. In Ohio, there are 220,000 individuals living with the disease and 493,000 unpaid caregivers who provide 736 million hours to care for their loved ones. These Ohio residents, along with more than 11 million family members and friends nationwide, are currently caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s.

For 6 years my mom battled this disease and every day with her was a gift. Always remember you are not alone in this battle, whether you are a caregiver, person living with the disease, or a family member or friend. The resources and support from the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter are out there and they are free of charge. For my family, the Association was a safe haven in our daily battle in fighting dementia.

This November, the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is asking our community to reach out and lend a hand to our caregivers whenever possible. There are numerous reasons that all of us should be aware of, and concerned about, the challenges faced by those who care for individuals who are living with Alzheimer’s.

Caregiving for someone with memory loss is exceptionally demanding.

Alzheimer’s caregivers are often managing multiple conditions, not only memory loss, but long-term physical conditions, including gradual loss of mobility, emotional issues, and behavioral and personality changes.

Alzheimer’s caregivers experience greater stress and personal health problems.

High or very high emotional stress was reported by 59 percent of dementia caregivers, and 35 percent said their health declined due to caregiving responsibilities. A recent national poll found 27 percent of caregivers for people with dementia delayed or did not do things they should for their own health.

Caregiving’s impact on employment.

Caregiving responsibilities caused 57 percent of caregivers to report to work late or leave early, and 18 percent had to reduce their work hours, while 9 percent gave up working entirely.

On average, individuals live four to eight years following their diagnosis of Alzheimer’s. That is a long time for family caregivers who must juggle competing priorities including work and other family responsibilities.

Take time to support a caregiver you know. Run errands, help with a household chore, give caregivers a break by spending time with the person with Alzheimer’s. These small gestures can make a big difference and offer well-deserved support to those who give so much.

Educate yourself about the disease – the more you know, the easier it will be to help. Reach out to the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter to learn more and get involved.

There are more than 6 million people in the U.S. living with Alzheimer’s, a progressive, fatal brain disease that kills nerve cells and tissues in the brain, affecting an individual’s ability to remember, think, plan, speak, walk. Yet the disease impacts many thousands more beyond those diagnosed including the family and friends who are unpaid caregivers.

During November, help us recognize Alzheimer’s caregivers for all they do every day to support people living with dementia. Little acts can make a big difference. Individuals can share a tribute in honor of a special caregiver at alz.org/honor.

Eric J. Sedwick is Systems Director at Premier Health and the Board President of the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter.